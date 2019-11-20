You are here

  Saudi Arabia ranks 6th globally in Young Universities Index

KAUST contributes a greater proportion of total research outputs than any other young university in the Middle East. (KAUST Tiwtter)
Arab News

  • Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world’s most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food, water, energy and the environment
JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has ranked sixth in the world, and first in the Middle East and
North Africa, in the Young Universities Index.
Published by Nature, the internationally renowned scientific research journal, the index lists the top 175 universities established over the past 50 years.
“We’re delighted with this result, especially during our 10th year. It attests to the quality of our faculty and the impact that their publications have had globally,” said KAUST President Dr. Tony Chan.
“We’re gratified by this recognition, and proud that we’re achieving this part of our mission in a short 10 years.”
The report praised the quality of KAUST’s research, and said the university has produced exceptional applied research outputs.
The report added that KAUST contributes a greater proportion of total research outputs than any other young university in the Middle East.
“KAUST has a truly unique research environment, enabling it to achieve such outstanding results as a young university,” said Donal Bradley, vice president for research at KAUST.
“Our international, unencumbered, pioneering and extremely focused approach allows us to continue to push the boundaries of knowledge, while acting as a catalyst for social and economic prosperity in Saudi Arabia and the world.”

FASTFACT

• The Young Universities Index lists the top 175 universities established over the last 50 years.

• The report by Nature, praised the quality of KAUST’s research, and said the university has produced exceptional applied research outputs.

The index is a database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. It tracks contributions to research articles published in 82 high-quality natural science journals, chosen by an independent group of researchers.
Established in 2009, KAUST is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the world’s most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the areas of food, water, energy and the environment.
With 19 research areas related to these themes and state-of-the-art labs, KAUST has created a collaborative and interdisciplinary problem-solving environment that has resulted in over 11,000 published papers to date.

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST)

165,000 Saudi tourists visited Indonesia in 2018, says official

Indonesia has organized an event to promote its tourism in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2019
Arab News

165,000 Saudi tourists visited Indonesia in 2018, says official

  • Indonesia is one of the world’s largest archipelago, with more than 17,000 islands famed for their beaches, wildlife and natural beauty
Updated 19 November 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry has teamed up with its diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia to promote the Southeast Asian country as a top international holiday destination.
A festival has been organized that highlights tourism, culture, fashion and cuisine. It ended on Nov. 19 in Jeddah, and is scheduled for Nov. 21-23 in Riyadh.
The aim is to increase the number of Saudi tourists to 200,000 as part of a global visitor target of 20 million.
In 2018, more than 165,000 Saudis visited the Southeast Asian country, said R. Sigit Witjaksono, assistant deputy for regional marketing development in Indonesia’s Tourism Ministry.
The Jeddah event was inaugurated by Indonesian Consul General Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin on Nov. 14, in the presence of consuls general, Saudi dignitaries, businesspeople and journalists.
“We’re making a bigger push on innovative promotional breakthroughs … combining tourism fairs and cultural shows to attract more Saudi tourists to Indonesia and experience its rich culture and wonderful nature,” he said, adding that brotherly bilateral ties can be cemented through culture.

FASTFACTS

• Indonesia has launched a program to attract more Saudi tourists.

• It aims to increase the number of Saudis to 200,000 as part of a global visitor target of 20 million.

• Indonesia is one of the world’s largest archipelagos.

“Mutual understanding of each other’s cultures makes the two nations better understand each other, which will … lead to a stronger relation,” he said.
Indonesia is one of the world’s largest archipelago, with more than 17,000 islands famed for their beaches, wildlife and natural beauty.

