Saudi Arabia ‘biggest supporter’ of humanitarian efforts in Yemen: UN official

Saudi Arabia is the biggest supporter and financier of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia is the biggest supporter and financier of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan. (SPA)
Updated 22 November 2019
Mohammed Al-Sulami

  • Al-Rabeeah, Mark Lowcock discuss ways to enhance cooperation for people affected by war, natural disasters
Mohammed Al-Sulami

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), met the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Mark Lowcock, in Riyadh on Thursday.

Al-Rabeeah updated Lowcock on KSRelief’s projects and programs around the world, especially in Yemen.

The two men signed an executive contract for the Kingdom’s contribution of $500 million towards the UN’s plan for humanitarian aid in Yemen.

Lowcock praised the Kingdom’s assistance – and the center’s work – for affected states and people around the world, and said he looked forward to continuing the special partnership between both sides to serve humanitarian work in the world.

“Saudi Arabia is the biggest supporter and financier of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan,” Lowcock said, pointing out that support provided by KSRelief “helped the UN and its agencies provide decent livelihoods to 13 million Yemenis.”

Regarding the impact of the $500 million donated by the Kingdom to OCHA in September, Lowcock said it was being used to provide food, security, healthcare and shelter to millions of people in need in Yemen.

Lowcock stressed that the humanitarian situation in Yemen remains difficult, but highlighted the successful response to the cholera epidemic, saying millions of children had been vaccinated — enabling them to stay in school, safe water had been provided, and sanitation programs had been implemented. None of this would have been possible without the Kingdom's support, he said.

He expressed his sorrow that the Iran-backed Houthi militia had obstructed humanitarian aid, but noted that there were alternative measures now in place, backed by independent parties.

Lowcock confirmed that 95 percent of intended beneficiaries have now received aid, despite issues like those earlier this year when aid from the World Food Programme (WFP) was obstructed, which led to the suspension of humanitarian work in Houthi-controlled governorates in Yemen.

Lowcock said he was delighted that the “pre-famine” stage in Yemen had been dealt with. At the start of this year, he said, a quarter of a million Yemenis were classified as being at risk of starvation. That number has now been significantly reduced.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Gate to be a global, historical and cultural landmark

Arab News

  • Diriyah is home to Al-Turaif District, built in 1744 and known as one of the largest clay cities in the world
Arab News

DIRIYAH: With the establishment of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), the historical site of Diriyah will become one of the largest and most important international destinations.

The DGDA seeks to transform the site into a location to host activities and events aimed at exchanging historical and cultural knowledge through museums and venues spread throughout
Al-Turaif District.

 The DGDA aims to celebrate the people of Diriyah by telling their stories and demonstrating their social, cultural and historical the roots, as the cradle of the first Saudi state and a symbol of the beauty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and
its people.

 Diriyah is home to Al-Turaif District, built in 1744 and known as one of the largest clay cities in the world. It was registered by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 2010 — one of five Saudi sites listed.

Not far from Al-Turaif District is the historic Al-Bujairi District, which was a center for spreading science and knowledge during the prosperity of Diriyah, as the capital of the first Saudi state. 

Today it houses many commercial centers and cafes and is the perfect destination to experience Saudi cuisine.

One of the historical landmarks in Al-Turaif District is Salwa Palace, which is located in the northeastern part. It is the largest of its landmarks and spans over 10,000 square meters. It was founded by Imam Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Saud in 1765, and is historically known as the home of the first royal family. 

The palace houses the Diriyah Museum, which presents the history and development of the first Saudi state through works of art, drawings, models and documentaries.

BACKGROUND

At the northern end of old Diriyah, the town of Ghusaybah sits atop of a plateau surrounded by the Hanifa Valley on three sides.

Salwa Palace forms an integrated architectural system with its residential, administrative, cultural and religious units.

 Al-Turaif District also includes the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Mosque, known as the Great Mosque or Al-Turaif Mosque. It is adjacent to Salwa Palace on the north side, and Imams used to lead Friday prayers there.

 To make movement between the mosque and the palace easier, Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz built a bridge to connect them on the upper floor. The mosque houses a religious school to teach religious sciences. It was formerly the largest mosque in the Arabian Peninsula and was built to symbolize the strength and unity of the Saudi state.

 At the northern end of old Diriyah, the town of Ghusaybah sits atop of a plateau surrounded by the Hanifa Valley on three sides. It was settled by Mani’ Al-Muraydi, the oldest ancestor of the House of Saud, in the 15th century. 

Ghusaybah is a well-established location, carefully chosen for the establishment of the new governorate, and its location played a major role in the protection of Hajj convoys and trade passing through its areas of influence in Al-Arid region.

 Ghusaybah was the seat of an independent governorate before the founding of the first Saudi state. It provided protection for the northern gate of Diriyah during the campaign of Ibrahim Pasha in 1818.

 Samhan is one of the historical areas south of Ghusaybeh on a triangle overlooking the valley when it meets another tributary, the villages of Omran. It directly overlooks the districts of Qusayrin, Mrayih, and Al-Turaif. This location was important during the reign of Imam Mohammed bin Saud and his son Samhan, being a well-fortified site during the siege of Diriyah. It was selected by Imam Abdullah to be his defense headquarters.

 In the field of philanthropy, one may mention “Sabala Moudhi” which was founded by Imam Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Saud, who made it a charitable endowment in the name of his mother, Moudhi bint Sultan bin Abi Wahtan, wife of Imam Mohammed bin Saud. 

It is located east of the Salwa Palace on the southeast of Al-Turaif District. It is a two-story building and was established to provide free accommodation for visitors coming to the city of Diriyah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia DIRIYAH SEASON

