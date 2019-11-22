You are here

  • Home
  • Mashroat signs agreement with Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Mashroat signs agreement with Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

The agreement is aimed at raising the efficiency of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture facility and asset management. (SPA photo)
Updated 22 November 2019
Arab News

Mashroat signs agreement with Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Updated 22 November 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Project Management, Operation and Maintenance Organization in Public Entities (Mashroat) has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to raise the efficiency of its facility and asset management, including its portfolio of 51 contracts across 1,800 project sites throughout the Kingdom. 

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mashiati, the ministry’s Engineering Affairs Director Kanaan bin Essa Al-Kanaan, Assistant Minister of Economy and Planning Khaled bin Saud Al-Shonaifi and the Director General of Mashroat Ahmed bin Mutair Al-Balawi.

The MoU is in line with Mashroat’s strategy to build partnerships with government entities involved in project, asset and facility management. Based on the agreement the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture will benefit from Mashroat’s professional standards in managing facilities and assets.

The program will be implemented in a number of phases covering asset recording, upgrading the computer system, the introduction of a facility management implementation model, a reworking of the organizational and operational structure, updated evaluation policies, procedures and systems and an improved administrative and regulatory framework.

Speaking at the signing, Al-Balawi said: “We welcome this partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The ministry has a large portfolio of infrastructure projects which are vital to millions of the Kingdom’s population and we are pleased to work alongside them to transform their operation and maintenance sector, and ensure they meet international standards.

“Mashroat’s remit is to build cooperation across all government entities to support the Kingdom’s policy of adopting unified and international standards in facility, asset and project management.”

Al-Kanaan said: “The ministry has projects covering 522 million square meters, including administrative buildings, parks, research centers, dams and other important facilities and projects. Based on our new cooperation with Mashroat we will benefit from its experience in order to manage our operation and maintenance portfolio in accordance with best international practices.”

Mashroat is the state’s enabling arm for infrastructure projects. It provides consultancy and technical support to government agencies in project management, operation and maintenance in order to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the national infrastructure and ensure the projects are in line with global best practice and meet the ambitious aspirations of Vision 2030.

Topics: Mashroat Saudi ministry of environment Water and Agriculture

Related

Saudi Arabia
MITEF Saudi Arabia hosts entrepreneurs in Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation academy gets nod to carry out advanced training programs

Diriyah Gate to be a global, historical and cultural landmark

Updated 22 November 2019
Arab News

Diriyah Gate to be a global, historical and cultural landmark

  • Diriyah is home to Al-Turaif District, built in 1744 and known as one of the largest clay cities in the world
Updated 22 November 2019
Arab News

DIRIYAH: With the establishment of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), the historical site of Diriyah will become one of the largest and most important international destinations.

The DGDA seeks to transform the site into a location to host activities and events aimed at exchanging historical and cultural knowledge through museums and venues spread throughout
Al-Turaif District.

 The DGDA aims to celebrate the people of Diriyah by telling their stories and demonstrating their social, cultural and historical the roots, as the cradle of the first Saudi state and a symbol of the beauty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and
its people.

 Diriyah is home to Al-Turaif District, built in 1744 and known as one of the largest clay cities in the world. It was registered by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 2010 — one of five Saudi sites listed.

Not far from Al-Turaif District is the historic Al-Bujairi District, which was a center for spreading science and knowledge during the prosperity of Diriyah, as the capital of the first Saudi state. 

Today it houses many commercial centers and cafes and is the perfect destination to experience Saudi cuisine.

One of the historical landmarks in Al-Turaif District is Salwa Palace, which is located in the northeastern part. It is the largest of its landmarks and spans over 10,000 square meters. It was founded by Imam Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Saud in 1765, and is historically known as the home of the first royal family. 

The palace houses the Diriyah Museum, which presents the history and development of the first Saudi state through works of art, drawings, models and documentaries.

BACKGROUND

At the northern end of old Diriyah, the town of Ghusaybah sits atop of a plateau surrounded by the Hanifa Valley on three sides.

Salwa Palace forms an integrated architectural system with its residential, administrative, cultural and religious units.

 Al-Turaif District also includes the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Mosque, known as the Great Mosque or Al-Turaif Mosque. It is adjacent to Salwa Palace on the north side, and Imams used to lead Friday prayers there.

 To make movement between the mosque and the palace easier, Imam Saud bin Abdul Aziz built a bridge to connect them on the upper floor. The mosque houses a religious school to teach religious sciences. It was formerly the largest mosque in the Arabian Peninsula and was built to symbolize the strength and unity of the Saudi state.

 At the northern end of old Diriyah, the town of Ghusaybah sits atop of a plateau surrounded by the Hanifa Valley on three sides. It was settled by Mani’ Al-Muraydi, the oldest ancestor of the House of Saud, in the 15th century. 

Ghusaybah is a well-established location, carefully chosen for the establishment of the new governorate, and its location played a major role in the protection of Hajj convoys and trade passing through its areas of influence in Al-Arid region.

 Ghusaybah was the seat of an independent governorate before the founding of the first Saudi state. It provided protection for the northern gate of Diriyah during the campaign of Ibrahim Pasha in 1818.

 Samhan is one of the historical areas south of Ghusaybeh on a triangle overlooking the valley when it meets another tributary, the villages of Omran. It directly overlooks the districts of Qusayrin, Mrayih, and Al-Turaif. This location was important during the reign of Imam Mohammed bin Saud and his son Samhan, being a well-fortified site during the siege of Diriyah. It was selected by Imam Abdullah to be his defense headquarters.

 In the field of philanthropy, one may mention “Sabala Moudhi” which was founded by Imam Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed bin Saud, who made it a charitable endowment in the name of his mother, Moudhi bint Sultan bin Abi Wahtan, wife of Imam Mohammed bin Saud. 

It is located east of the Salwa Palace on the southeast of Al-Turaif District. It is a two-story building and was established to provide free accommodation for visitors coming to the city of Diriyah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia DIRIYAH SEASON

Related

Saudi Arabia
Diriyah through young eyes: ‘It’s the jewel of Saudi Arabia’
Special graphic
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix: A ‘fantastic racetrack with the biggest hospitality’

Latest updates

Baghdad tunnel becomes a museum for Iraq’s protest movement
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Kingdom
World watching Porsche's arrival into Formula E in Saudi Arabia, says Mark Webber
Rights group draws attention to heavy smog in Pakistan
Former Trump adviser undercuts Trump impeachment defenses

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.