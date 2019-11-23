You are here

First flower festival in Saudi Arabia's Qatif town attracts 115,000 visitors

The festival highlighted the creativity of the families and the young women working from home who presented their hand-made products for sale. (SPA)
SPA

  • The festival boasted over a million species of seasonal flowers
SPA

QATIF: Qatif’s first flower festival, organized by the municipality, attracted some 115,000 visitors from various cities and regions in eight days, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival boasted over a million species of seasonal flowers, and included events, pavilions, the Qatif Museum, a corner for craftsmen and local cuisine, a children’s playground and photography. Many families took photos with flowers and plants.

Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sifyan, assistant undersecretary for municipal affairs and spokesman of the Eastern Province secretariat, said the festival aimed to promote how to grow and take care of flowers.

He added that locals participated in the festival, especially in the pavilions of productive families, where they featured their products.

Al-Sifyan said the Eastern Province secretariat makes sure that productive families participate in all the region’s events.

Attendance at the flower festival “exceeded our expectations,” he added. “There were visitors from inside and outside the Kingdom who brought their cameras and came to enjoy the festival.”

The organizing committee ensured that the festival would have a wide appeal. As such, it included cultural, social and recreational events and activities, competitions for children, and programs for women and children.

Qatif Mayor Mohammed bin Abdulmohsen Al-Husseini, said the goal of such events is to revitalize tourism in the area. He added that the flower festival aimed to appeal to all age groups.

“The municipality seeks through this festival to promote community participation, develop society’s lifestyle and spread joy among visitors,” he said, praising the 250 male and female volunteers for their role.

He added that such events are possible through the combined efforts and participation of government agencies, charities and voluntary organizations.

Productive families

Eighty families participating in the festival earned significant revenue after selling 90 percent of their products.

The festival, organized by the region’s municipality at the Central Awamiyah project, highlighted the creativity of the families and the young women working from home who presented their hand-made products for sale. The visitors also enjoyed a variety of entertainment, social, artistic, heritage and popular activities.

The items for sale included handicrafts, ceramics, perfumes, herbs, cosmetics, incense, clothing, accessories, henna, abayas, Jalabiyas, gift wrapping, bridal equipment, special occasion dresses, home accessories and rose decorations.

Al-Husseini said: “The festival represents an opportunity for families to sell and advertise their products.”

He also thanked the contributing and participating bodies and the 250 volunteers for their role in the success of the festival.

Riyadh Season introduces year-round safaris

AMEERA ABID

  • Animals on display have been imported from abroad, and their natural habitats have been replicated in the desert
AMEERA ABID

RIYADH: The annual Riyadh Season has, for the first time this year, introduced a desert safari experience as part of its program.

The initiative, whose aim is to attract animal enthusiasts from around the world, took seven months to come to fruition. The safaris will take place all year round rather than being limited to Riyadh Season.

“We had an idea to have a safari in Riyadh. From then, we went on different safaris around the world,” project manager Abdulraouf Ghurab told Arab News. “What we have now is the full experience.”

Arab News took part in one of the safaris, joining others on a specially designed truck that is made to withstand any condition. “Starting from the vehicles, we’re applying a very high level of security,” said Ghurab.

The animals on display have been imported from abroad, and their natural habitats have been replicated in the desert.

Experience

The ride began with a view of giraffes, Arabian sand gazelles and wildebeests. Visitors could get out of the vehicles and have a closer look at Asian elephants that were eating food that their caretakers were throwing at them.

Until that point, people were enjoying the tamer side of nature. The next phase of the trip was entering the zone of the big cats.

That phase started with the majestic rulers of the jungle: Lions. Exclamations and gasps could be heard as many of the people riding the trucks were seeing them for the first time.

We had an idea to have a safari in Riyadh. From then, we went on different safaris around the world. What we have now is the full experience.

Abdulraouf Ghurab, Project manager

The felines were separated by wired fences in order for them not to harm each other, and they were given plenty of space so they could feel at home. The next zone belonged to tigers, which strolled and drank out of an artificial pool of water.

Next was perhaps the most exciting breed: The golden tigers, which look like mythical creatures and are an extremely rare breed of tiger. Another extremely rare breed were the “ligers,” a cross between lions and tigers.

Ghurab said: “For the big cats we’ve applied a very high level of security, starting with the electric fence. There are snipers in the watchtowers and the double gates.”

A whole other part of the experience was a closed garden that contained a colorful variety of friendly birds that were happily perching on visitors’ arms.

“I’d rather bring my children here than take them to malls,” Maha Nizami, a mother of two, told Arab News. “They’ll get what I never had for myself, and I grew up fearing animals. I hope that’s not the case with my kids.”

