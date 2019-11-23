You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

1 / 5
Cat statues that were found inside a cache, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, are pictured in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 23, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 5
Mummified cats statues that were found inside a cache, at the Saqqara area near its necropolis, are pictured in Giza, Egypt, Nov. 23, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 5
Dr. Waziri shows ambassadors an image of CT-scan in Saqqara, south Giza, Egypt on Nov. 23, 2019. The CT-scan revealed that the mummies for 95 percent belong to lion cubs according to the size and shape of the bones of the mummies. (AP)
4 / 5
Carved statues of goddess Neith wearing the crown of Lower Egypt is displayed in Saqqara, south Giza, Egypt on Nov. 23, 2019. (AP)
5 / 5
73 bronze statuettes depicting god Osiris are displayed in Saqqara, south Giza, Egypt on Nov. 23, 2019. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds

  • Egypt unveiled a cache of 75 wooden and bronze statues and 5 lion cub mummies decorated with hieroglyphics
  • Mummified cats, cobras, crocodiles and scarabs were also unearthed among the well-preserved mummies and other objects discovered recently
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

SAQQARA, Egypt: Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities on Saturday revealed details on recently discovered animal mummies, saying they include two lion cubs as well as several crocodiles, birds and cats.
Items from the new find were displayed at a makeshift exhibition at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, near where mummies and other artifacts have been found in a vast necropolis.
“We are finding here hundreds of objects,” said Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany. “All of them are very interesting from the Egyptological point of view to know better this area.”
The Saqqara plateau hosted at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials, ranging from the 1st Dynasty (2920 B.C.-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642).
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters that local archaeologists found a cache that includes hundreds of mummified animals, birds and crocodiles.
He said that among the mummified animals were two lion cubs and radar scans were needed on three others to determine that the mummies were also lions.
Archaeologists frequently find mummified cats but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found in Saqqara, revealing the sacred status of the animal in ancient times.
Archaeologists also found wooden and bronze cat statues representing the ancient goddess Bastet and a rare large stone scarab, which Waziri described as “the largest all over the world.”
They also displayed two mummies of ichneumon, or the Egyptian mongoose, wrapped in linen bandages and wooden and tin-glazed statuettes of the goddess Sekhmet, represented as a woman with the head of a lioness. Scholars say Sekhmet (1390-1252 B.C.) was a goddess of war and the destroyer of the enemies of the sun god Re.
There were also strips of papyrus with depictions of the goddess Taweret depicted as a hippopotamus with the tail of a crocodile.
Markings on the displayed artifacts show that they date back to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).
The Saqqara discovery is the latest in a series of new finds that Egypt has sought to publicize in an effort to revive its key tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Topics: Egypt Egyptology Ancient Egypt Saqqara Mummies Giza Pyramids

Related

Offbeat
Egypt says it’s unearthed large animal mummy, likely a lion
Middle-East
Egypt repatriates smuggled ancient artifact from UK

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for ‘History of the Emirates’ premiere

On Friday night, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a preview of the documentary’s content. (File: Shutterstock)
Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for ‘History of the Emirates’ premiere

  • The film covers 125,000 years of the UAE’s history
  • Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a preview of the documentary’s content, including archaeological discoveries
Updated 23 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: “History of the Emirates,” a documentary series by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, launched its premiere on Friday night with a light show projected onto the Burj Khalifa.

On Friday night, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with a preview of the documentary’s content, including archaeological discoveries, pearl-diving and animated ancient landscapes.

(Supplied)

The film covers 125,000 years of the UAE’s history, from the earliest human presence in the region to the national union in 1971. New episodes will air each night from Nov. 24-28 at 9pm on all national TV channels.

Created in association with Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Atlantic Productions, the three-part series, narrated by Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, uses CGI technology, 360-degree camerawork and archaeological footage to depict the history of the UAE.

Etisalat and Du, two of UAE’s mobile network services, will display ‘HISTORY UAE’ on mobiles throughout the country to promote the documentary. 

(Supplied)

 

Latest updates

Egypt unveils animal mummies of lion cubs, crocodiles, birds
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Al-Jubeir calls for ‘deterrence not appeasement’ to halt Iranian aggression towards Saudi Arabia
Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq
Egypt signs $430-million gas deal with Texas’ Noble Energy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.