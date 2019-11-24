You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container

Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container

The bodies of 39 Vietnamese people were found in a truck in the English town of Grays. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container

  • Christopher Kennedy is scheduled to appear in court on Monday
  • Police already charged truck driver
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

LONDON: British prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam whose bodies were found in a refrigerated container truck last month.
Essex Police said Sunday that Christopher Kennedy was charged with conspiracy to arrange people trafficking and conspiracy to break UK immigration law.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
The bodies were found Oct. 23 in the English town of Grays.
British police have already charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, a truck driver also from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, England, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.
Another suspect is being held in Ireland.

Topics: UK vietnamese

Related

World
UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths

Suspected woman Daesh member returned to Germany

Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

Suspected woman Daesh member returned to Germany

  • The woman arrived from Erbil, Iraq
  • Her passport was confiscated and she is banned from leaving Germany
Updated 24 November 2019
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany: A woman believed to have belonged to Daesh and her three children has arrived back in her home country Germany, police told AFP Sunday.
The woman is the first adult female Daesh member to have been returned through official channels to Germany from Syria.
Named only as Laura H., the 30-year-old from Hesse state arrived at Frankfurt airport late Saturday on a flight from Erbil, Iraq.
While Laura H. was not immediately arrested on arrival, she remains the subject of an investigation on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organization as well as failure to properly care for her children, news weekly Der Spiegel reported citing security sources.
Her passport has been confiscated and she has been banned from leaving the country, while her children are being entrusted to a close reative, Spiegel added.
According to the magazine, she travelled in 2016 from Giessen in central Germany to Syria with her children and her husband, a Somalia-born US citizen, where she joined Daesh.
She had already been linked to Salafist circles in Germany and allegedly posted an online call for aid donations for Syria that in reality went to a fundamentalist group.
Following her husband’s reported killing and her own capture by Kurdish security forces, Laura H. claims to have turned away from Daesh ideology.
A US aid organization helped bring her to Erbil from the Al-Hol prison camp in northeastern Syria, Spiegel reported.
Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged Western countries to repatriate their nationals linked to Daesh, but they have been largely reluctant to do so.
A Turkish invasion of northern Syria last month sparked concern of a mass breakout from Kurdish-held jails and camps.
Germany had already brought home a handful of orphans, but no adults until Saturday.
Austria, Belgium, Britain and France have also repatriated some orphaned children, while the United States has repatriated several women and their children.
An Albanian boy taken by his mother to join Daesh in Syria returned to his home in Italy earlier this month.
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kosovo have all repatriated dozens of women and children.

Topics: Daesh Germany

Related

Special
World
Daesh extremists ‘taking fight’ to Africa, warns US
World
Daesh-linked Philippine militant behind suicide attacks killed

Latest updates

Suspect charged in 39 Vietnamese deaths in UK container
Order Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after indictment, watchdog asks Israel’s top court
Libyan force imposes ‘no-fly zone’ amid fight for Tripoli
‘Door is open’ to foreign investors in Aramco IPO – NCB Capital
Iran vows to punish ‘mercenaries’ behind street violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.