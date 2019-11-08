You are here

  • Home
  • UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths

UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths

Police officers drive away a lorry (C), in which 39 dead bodies were discovered, at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths

  • One of the youngest victims was Nguyen Huy Hung, a 15-year-old boy from Nghi Xuan district in Ha Tinh province
  • The British and Vietnamese governments are working together to repatriate the bodies, the police said
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British police on Friday named the 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck last month, with the youngest aged just 15 and many of them from the same province.
Ten teenagers including two 15-year-old boys were among the victims whose bodies were found on October 23 in a container in the southeastern English region of Essex.
The majority of victims, 20, were from the central Vietnamese region of Nghe An, with another 10 from Ha Tinh. The victims were from a total of seven different provinces.
One of the youngest was Nguyen Huy Hung, a 15-year-old boy from Nghi Xuan district in Ha Tinh province.
He left his rural village for Britain where his parents both live. His sister, who lives in South Korea, posted on Facebook that her younger brother was missing.
Another victim was Hoang Van Tiep, an 18-year-old from Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, left a year ago for France where he worked as a dishwasher.
On October 21, two days before the truck was found, he wrote to his family asking for $13,000 to pay to smugglers for his trip to the UK, the last they heard from him.
He had traveled to France with his cousin, Nguyen Van Hung, 33, who was also identified as a victim. He got a falsified passport last year and left without telling his parents.
“Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families,” said the policeman leading the investigation, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith.
“It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity.
“We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families.”
The British and Vietnamese governments are working together to repatriate the bodies, the police said.

Topics: UK vietnamese Truck

Related

World
Migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Belgium
World
Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

Daesh-linked Albanian child arrives home to Italy from Syria camp

Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

Daesh-linked Albanian child arrives home to Italy from Syria camp

  • The Italian public has been avidly following the story of 11-year-old Alvin
  • A media report aired in October showed the emotional reunion between the boy and his father in the Al-Hol camp housing thousands of family members of suspected Daesh fighter
Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

ROME: An Albanian boy taken by his mother to join the Daesh group in Syria returned to his home in Italy on Friday, in the first such operation coordinated with Damascus.
“Little Alvin Berisha has arrived at Fiumicino (Rome) airport where he was reunited with his father and sister,” Italian police said in a statement.
The Italian public has been avidly following the story of 11-year-old Alvin, who was born in Italy to Albanian parents, since it emerged last month he was living in a Kurdish-held camp in northeastern Syria.
The Albanian boy’s mother was killed in fighting, according to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
A media report aired in October showed the emotional reunion between the boy and his father in the Al-Hol camp housing thousands of family members of suspected Daesh fighters.
An IFRC spokesman said on Thursday that an Albanian boy was on his way back from Al-Hol to his father in Italy.
“This started five years ago with the mother kidnapping the child, and deciding to go and fight for IS,” Tommaso Della Longa told AFP.
“We discovered through a message from Al-Hol camp that the boy was still alive.”
After years of fighting, Syria’s Kurds hold thousands of suspected foreign Daesh members in detention camps: men and women, but also some 8,000 children — more than half of whom are under the age of five.
The United Nations says hundreds of them are unaccompanied.
With the backing of Italian and Albanian authorities and after negotiations in the Syrian capital, the IFRC was handed over the Albanian child on Wednesday in the first such repatriation via Damascus.
“Our Syrian Red Crescent volunteers escorted the boy from Al-Hol to Damascus,” Della Longa said.
International powers have warned of mass Daesh breakouts from Al-Hol, as well as other Kurdish-run camps and jails, in the wake of a deadly Turkish cross-border offensive on October 9.
The Albanian boy’s return home is the first such known handover since the start of the attack, which has seen Syria’s Kurds cosy up to Damascus after years of seeking semi-autonomy.
The Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called for Western countries to repatriate their nationals linked to Daesh, but they have been largely reluctant.
Austria, Germany, France and Belgium, however, have brought a handful of orphans home, while the United States has repatriated several women and their children.
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kosovo have repatriated dozens of women and children.

Topics: Daesh

Related

World
Albanian boy freed from Daesh camp on way home to Italy

Latest updates

UK police name 39 Vietnamese in truck deaths
China raises annual rare earth output quotas to record high
Saudi Arabia set to add 55 new ships to maritime transport fleet
Lebanon pupils skip school for third day to demand change
Iraq protests dig in for third week, as politicians do the same

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.