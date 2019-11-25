You are here

  Taiwan ruling party says China 'enemy of democracy' after meddling allegations

Taiwan ruling party says China ‘enemy of democracy’ after meddling allegations

The President Tsai Ing-wen’s ruling party Democratic Progressive Party supports Taiwan’s formal independence. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The allegations against Chinese interference were made by the self-confessed Chinese spy in Australia
  • Chairman of Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party noted that a lot of fake news came from China
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s ruling party denounced China as an “enemy of democracy” on Monday following fresh claims of Chinese interference in the island’s politics ahead of presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11.
The allegations, reported by Australian media, were made by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia who said he was a Chinese spy. China, which claims Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary, has branded the asylum seeker a fraud.
Cho Jung-tai, chairman of Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s formal independence, said there needed to be further investigations, noting that a lot of fake news came from China.
“The enemy of democracy is China. At present Taiwan’s most ambitious opponent, competitor, is also China,” Cho told a news conference in Taipei.
Among several allegations levelled, the would-be defector said he had helped guide positive media attention toward certain Taiwanese politicians, including President Tsai’s main opponent, Han Kuo-yu of the China-friendly Kuomintang party.
Cho said that while Kuomintang is the direct opponent in the election, the biggest challenge came from China, describing it as “strongest destructive force.”
Kuomintang’s Han said he would drop out of the election if he has taken any money from the Chinese Communist Party.
Speaking at a separate news conference, the Kuomintang said the issue was one of “blundering Communist espionage” that should be investigated immediately, and accused the government of seeking to use the matter to “manipulate elections.”
“We are urging the Tsai government and national security authorities to explain related incidents. They should not take an ambiguous attitude on the matter, influencing elections,” said a Kuomintang spokeswoman Wang Hong-wei.
Ouyang Long, another Kuomintang spokesman, said people should not be “painted red,” in reference to allegations of links to the Chinese Communist Party, and accused Tsai’s administration of “working in collusion” with outside forces.
“They should give a responsible answer to citizens and prevent rumors and fake news from circling, affecting the fairness of the 2020 elections,” Ouyang said.

Philippine troops rescue abducted British man and wife

AP

  • The Hyrons couple were not hurt in the gun battle and Abu Sayyaf were not paid ransom
  • They will undergo medical check up and will be interviewed by military officials
AP

MANILA: Philippine troops on Monday rescued a British man and his Filipino wife who were abducted by gunmen at a southern beach resort last month and taken to the jungle hideouts of local militants allied with Daesh.
Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops caught up with the Abu Sayyaf militant captors of Allan Hyrons and his wife, Wilma, in the mountainous hinterlands off Parang town in Sulu province and rescued the couple safely after a brief gunbattle.
“There was a running gunbattle. They left the two behind because they could not drag them anymore. They scampered in different directions but our troops are in pursuit,” Sobejana said.
The Hyrons were not hurt in the 10-minute firefight, the military said, adding that no ransom was paid to the Abu Sayyaf militants.
A picture released by the military showed the couple smiling in a military camp and talking with generals and other army officers in Sulu. Sobejana said the couple will undergo medical checkup and will be interviewed by military officials.
Gunmen abducted the couple last month as some villagers watched in shock from their beach resort in southern Zamboanga del Norte province, sparking a massive search. The couple also owned a college in Zamboanga del Norte’s Tukuran town, where they have lived for years.
Military offensives against ransom-seeking militant groups such as the Abu Sayyaf have reduced abductions in recent years, but they continue to occur. Sobejana confirmed that three Indonesian fishermen abducted recently off Malaysia’s Sabah state on northern Borneo island near the sea border with the southern Philippines were in the hands of Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu.
Abu Sayyaf gunmen have staged kidnappings in and off Sabah in the past, sparking a regional security alarm.
The rescue of the Hyrons came after the military inflicted successive battle defeats recently to the Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the US and the Philippines.
Troops killed a “high-value” but little-known Abu Sayyaf commander, Talha Jumsah, on Friday near Sulu’s mountainous Patikul town. Jumsah acted as a key link of the Daesh group to local militants and helped set up a series of deadly suicide attacks in Sulu this year.
Troops killed five Abu Sayyaf militants, including two commanders, Sunday in a separate clash in Sulu. One of the slain commanders, Sibih Pish, had been blamed for past ransom kidnappings.
The Abu Sayyaf emerged in the late 1980s as an offshoot of the decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation. After losing its commanders early in battle, the Abu Sayyaf rapidly degenerated into a small but brutal group blamed for ransom kidnappings, beheadings and other acts of banditry. Most of its militant factions have pledged allegiance to Daesh.

