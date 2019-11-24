You are here

  • Home
  • China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster

China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster

Wang “William” Liqiang, his wife and their infant baby lived in Sydney on a tourist visa. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster

  • The “spy” gave Australia’s counterespionage agency inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts its interference operations
  • He claimed he was involved in the kidnapping in 2015 of one of five Hong Kong booksellers suspected of selling dissident materials
Updated 21 sec ago
AP

PERTH, Australia (AP) — China refuted the explosive claims of a self-confessed spy seeking asylum in Australia, saying Sunday he is a convicted fraudster wanted by Shanghai police.
The Nine Network newspapers reported that Chinese defector Wang “William” Liqiang has given Australia’s counterespionage agency inside intelligence on how Beijing conducts its interference operations abroad and revealed the identities of China’s senior military intelligence officers in Hong Kong.
Wang claimed he was involved in the kidnapping in 2015 of one of five Hong Kong booksellers suspected of selling dissident materials. The incident has been a reference point for protesters during the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.
He said he currently was living in Sydney with his wife and infant son on a tourist visa and had requested political asylum.
The Chinese Embassy on Sunday hit back at Wang and referenced a statement from Shanghai police, which said Wang was sentenced in Fujian province in October 2016 to one year and three months in prison for fraud with a suspended sentence of 1 ½ year.
It said he was wanted in relation to a fraud case from earlier this year.
“On April 19, 2019, the Shanghai police opened an investigation into Wang who allegedly cheated 4.6 million yuan from a person surnamed Shu through a fake investment project involving car import in February,” the statement said.
The embassy said Wang left for Hong Kong on April 10 carrying a fake Chinese passport and a fake Hong Kong permanent resident ID.
It said the Shanghai police were investigating the matter.
Wang would be the first Chinese intelligence operative to blow his cover. He told Nine Network he faced detention and possible execution if he returned to China.
Wang claimed he was part of a Hong Kong-based investment firm that was a front for the Chinese government to conduct political and economic espionage in Hong Kong, including infiltrating universities and directing harassment and cyberattacks against dissidents.
Using a South Korean passport, Wang said he meddled in Taiwan’s 2018 municipal elections and claimed there were plans to disrupt the democratic self-ruled island’s presidential election in January.
Resource-rich Australia relies on China for one-third of its export earnings, but relations have been frosty for some time.
The Australian government has been trying to neutralize China’s influence by banning foreign political donations and all covert foreign interference in domestic politics.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters Saturday that Wang’s claims were “very disturbing.”
“The matter is now in the hands of the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” he said. “The government makes no apologies for the strong measures that we’ve taken to ensure that we have foreign interference laws in place.
He added, “We will always stand up for our national interest whether it’s on matters of foreign policy, foreign investments or other related issues.”
Former ASIO boss Duncan Lewis warned Friday that the Chinese government was seeking a “takeover” of Australia’s political system.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison dismissed such concerns, saying that national intelligence agencies were on top of any threats.
Last week, Liberal Party members Sen. James Paterson and Rep. Andrew Hastie said they had been barred entry to China for a study trip because of their criticism of the Chinese government.
Hastie told Nine Network on Sunday that Wang should be protected by the Australian government. “I'm of the view that anyone who's willing to assist us in defending our sovereignty deserves our protection,” he said.

Topics: China Australia spy

Related

World
Self-confessed Chinese spy spills secrets in Australia

US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

Updated 24 November 2019
AP

US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

  • In a tweet, Trump insisted last Thursday he was reversing the Navy's move to take away the SEAL status of an officer accused of committing a war crime in Iraq
  • Trump’s initial order in Gallagher only referred to restoring his rank, but it did not explicitly pardon the SEAL for any wrongdoing
Updated 24 November 2019
AP
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia: The secretary of the US Navy said Saturday he doesn’t consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL.
“I need a formal order to act,” Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said, and referred to the tweet. “I don’t interpret them as a formal order.”
Trump insisted last Thursday the Navy “will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” inserting himself into an ongoing legal review of the sailor’s ability to hold onto the pin that designates him a SEAL.
The Navy on Wednesday notified Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher that he will face a review early next month to determine if he should remain on the elite force.
Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of a Daesh militant captive, but a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse while in Iraq in 2017. He was then demoted to chief.
Spencer, speaking on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, said if the president requests the process to stop, the process stops.
“Good order and discipline is also obeying the orders of the President of the United States,” he said.
Despite the differing views with the president over the appropriate handling of the case, Spencer told reporters that he has not threatened to resign over the issue. But he acknowledged that he serves at the pleasure of the president.
“The president the United States is the commander in chief. He’s involved in every aspect of government and he can make decisions and give orders as appropriate,” he said.
Gallagher’s lawyers have accused the Navy of trying to remove the SEAL designation in retaliation for Trump’s decision last week to restore Gallagher’s rank.
Gallagher filed a complaint with the inspector general accusing a rear admiral of insubordination for defying Trump’s actions. Rear Adm. Collin Green is the Naval Special Warfare commander.
Under the review procedure, a five-person board will convene Dec. 2 behind closed doors. It will include one SEAL officer and four senior enlisted SEALs, according to the two US officials. Gallagher can appear once before the board on Dec. 4 but without his lawyers. He can dispute the evidence given to the board that will include his conviction and call witnesses.
Gallagher can appeal any final decision that will be made by the Naval Personnel Board, which will take into account Green’s input and the board’s recommendations.
Trump’s initial order in Gallagher only referred to restoring his rank, but it did not explicitly pardon the SEAL for any wrongdoing.
Green also notified three SEAL officers who oversaw Gallagher during the deployment — Lt. Cmdr. Robert Breisch, Lt. Jacob Portier and Lt. Thomas MacNeil — that they are also being reviewed, according to the officials.
Removing their Trident pins means they will no longer be SEALs but could remain in the Navy.
The Navy has revoked 154 Trident pins since 2011.

Latest updates

China say self-confessed spy seeking asylum is fraudster
Sumatran rhino is extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies
Saudi technology city developing drones
US Navy chief says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order
Liverpool and Egypt set to clash over Salah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.