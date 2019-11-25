You are here

  • ‘Priceless’ jewels snatched from German state museum

‘Priceless’ jewels snatched from German state museum

Picture taken on April 9, 2019 shows the White Silver Room (Weißsilberzimmer), one of the rooms in the historic Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) at the Royal Palace in Dresden, eastern Germany. (AFP)
AFP

  • The thieves broke into the Green Vault at Dresden’s Royal Palace
  • It home to around 4,000 precious objects made of ivory, gold, silver and jewels
AFP

BERLIN: Robbers made off with three priceless diamond sets from a state museum in Dresden, police and museum directors confirmed Monday, in what German media have described as the biggest art heist since World War Two.
The thieves broke into the Green Vault at Dresden’s Royal Palace — home to around 4,000 precious objects made of ivory, gold, silver and jewels — after a power cut deactivated the alarm at dawn Monday.
The stolen items included three “priceless” sets of diamonds, the director of Dresden’s state art collections Marion Ackermann told reporters at a press conference on Monday.
Ackermann confirmed the sets included brilliant-cut diamonds which belonged to an 18th-century collection of jewelry assembled by the museum’s founder.
“We are talking here about items of inestimable art historical and cultural-historical value,” she said but declined to give an exact estimate of the financial damages.
“We cannot put an exact value on them because they are priceless.”
Dirk Syndram, another director at the museum, said the sets amounted to “a kind of world heritage,” totalling about 100 jewelry items.
Bild daily said the heist was “probably the biggest art theft since World War Two.”
At dawn on Monday, a fire had broken out at an electrical panel nearby, deactivating the museum’s alarm as well as street lighting, police said, adding the investigations were ongoing to determine if there was a link to the robbery.
Despite the power cut, a surveillance camera kept working and filmed two men breaking in.
The thieves had smashed a window and cut through a fence before “approaching in a targeted manner a showcase, which they destroyed,” head of Dresden police Volker Lange said.
Ackermann said she was “shocked by the brutality of the break-in.”
Founded by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony in 1723, the Green Vault is one of 12 museums which make up the famous Dresden State Art Collections.
One of the oldest museums in Europe, the Green Vault holds treasures including a 63.8-centimeter figure of a Moor studded with emeralds and a 547.71-carat sapphire gifted by Tsar Peter I of Russia.
The museum is now made up of two sections — a historic part and a new part.
And its historic section, which contains around three-quarters of the museum’s treasures, was the one broken into on Monday.
With a strict limit on the number of daily visitors, entrance to the historic vault can only be reserved in advance.
Exhibits are arranged into nine rooms, including an ivory room, a silver gilt room and the central “Hall of Treasures.”
One of its most valuable pieces, the green diamond, is currently on loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where it is a headline attraction in the temporary exhibition “Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe.”
After the Royal Palace suffered severe damage in World War Two, the Green Vault remained closed for decades before it was restored and re-opened in 2006.
For Saxony’s state premier, the heist went beyond the value of the artefacts stolen.
“The treasures that are found in the Green Vault and the Dresden Royal palace were hard-earned by the people of Saxony over many centuries,” Michael Kretschmer said.
“One cannot understand the history of our country, our state without the Green Vault and Saxony’s State Art Collections.”
In 2010, the museum hosted a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and then president of the United States Barack Obama, on the latter’s first state visit to Germany.
Monday’s theft is the second high-profile heist in Germany in recent years, after a 100-kilogramme (220-pound), 24-carat giant gold coin was stolen from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017.

Topics: Germany museum theft crime

Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess

Reuters

Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess

  • Blair warns that the outcome of a revolution is unknown
  • Former UK PM says public not convinced by either of the main parties
Reuters

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Monday that Britain was in a mess, warning that neither his own Labour Party nor the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, deserved to win a Dec. 12 election.
“We’re a mess,” Blair said at a Reuters Newsmaker event. “The buoyancy of the world economy has kept us going up to now, but should that falter, we will be in deep trouble.”
Blair, Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, has repeatedly called for Brexit to be reversed and used his speech to argue for a second referendum on the decision to leave, saying it would need to be followed by another general election.
Britain is holding an election three years ahead of schedule because parliament had become deadlocked over Brexit, unable to agree on the right way to leave the European Union and with some still arguing for the decision to be reversed.
The Dec. 12 vote offers a stark choice between a socialist-run state under Labour, which is offering a second referendum on leaving the EU, and the free-market Conservatives, who want to get Brexit done by the end of January.
Blair, who ran a centrist pro-business government, said that current party leader Jeremy Corbyn was promising a revolution.
“The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end,” he said.
“The truth is: the public aren’t convinced either main Party deserve to win this election outright.”

Topics: Tony blair UK elections United Kingdom politics

