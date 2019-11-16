Germany arrests woman, accused of joining Daesh, on return home

BERLIN: A German woman accused of joining Daesh in Syria and marrying a fighter has been arrested on arrival in Germany.
Federal prosecutors said the woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested Friday evening. They said Saturday she had been detained by Kurdish forces early this year and held at the Al-Hawl camp in northeastern Syria.
Prosecutors say she traveled to Syria in late 2014 and married a Daesh militant. The couple allegedly moved to Tal Afar, Iraq, where they lived in a Daesh-seized house. The woman ran the household, receiving $100 per month from Daesh and leaving her husband free to fight.
Prosecutors didn’t detail the circumstances of her return to Germany. Turkey is currently engaged in a push to deport Daesh members.
- She was detained by Kurdish forces in Al-Hawl camp
- Nasim A. ran the household while her husband was free to fight
