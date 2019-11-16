You are here

Germany arrests woman, accused of joining Daesh, on return home

Prosecutors didn’t detail the circumstances of how Nasim A. returned to Germany. (File/AFP)
  • She was detained by Kurdish forces in Al-Hawl camp
  • Nasim A. ran the household while her husband was free to fight
BERLIN: A German woman accused of joining Daesh in Syria and marrying a fighter has been arrested on arrival in Germany.
Federal prosecutors said the woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested Friday evening. They said Saturday she had been detained by Kurdish forces early this year and held at the Al-Hawl camp in northeastern Syria.
Prosecutors say she traveled to Syria in late 2014 and married a Daesh militant. The couple allegedly moved to Tal Afar, Iraq, where they lived in a Daesh-seized house. The woman ran the household, receiving $100 per month from Daesh and leaving her husband free to fight.
Prosecutors didn’t detail the circumstances of her return to Germany. Turkey is currently engaged in a push to deport Daesh members.

Vatican youth seminary scandal grows with new abuse claims

AP

  • Italian investigative television program plans to air the new allegations soon
  • The testimony suggested a series of priests, bishops and even a cardinal had covered up the case for years
VATICAN CITY: A scandal over alleged sexual molestation and abuse at the Vatican’s youth seminary is growing, with more former papal altar boys alleging inappropriate behavior by priests inside the Vatican walls.
Le Iene, an Italian investigative television program, plans to air the new allegations Sunday; the show provided the broadcast to The Associated Press ahead of time.
The Vatican announced in September that its criminal prosecutor was seeking to indict a former senior seminarian and the then-rector of the St. Pius X seminary on sexual abuse charges.
The announcement came two years after Le Iene first featured former seminarians who alleged that the senior seminarian, now a priest, had molested teen-age boys who lived inside the Vatican and served as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. The testimony suggested a series of priests, bishops and even a cardinal had covered up the case for years.
In the new program, several unnamed former altar boys alleged at least two more priests affiliated with the seminary kissed and fondled three other altar boys in the 1990s. In one case, an alleged victim said a priest sat him on his lap and fondled his penis. In another case, an alleged victim marveled how Le Iene had heard about things he had only told his confessor.
Coupled with previous testimony gathered by Le Iene, the impression given is that of a closed, religious atmosphere in which sexualized touching and groping were normalized for boys as young as 11.
In a statement ahead of the program provided to the AP, the Vatican press office said a decision on whether to issue indictments in the original case was “imminent.” The statement said any new elements or evidence of other crimes that emerge would be considered by Vatican prosecutors in a new investigation.
The case concerns the closed world of the St. Pius X youth seminary, located inside a palazzo just a few steps from the Vatican hotel where Pope Francis lives. It serves as a residence for about a dozen boys, aged 11 to 18, who serve as altar boys at papal Masses.
The seminary is run by a small Italian religious order, the Opera Don Folchi. The group has lashed out at the allegations as “mud,” a “violent attack on the church” and nothing more than “calumny and falsifications.”

Topics: Vatican abuse

