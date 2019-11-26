You are here

Defending champions Oman's Erwin Koeman targets Gulf Cup final

Defending Gulf Cup champions Oman begin their campaign against Bahrain in Group B on Wednesday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters

  Koeman took over in February from Pim Verbeek
  • Defending champions Oman begin their campaign against Bahrain
DOHA: Oman coach Erwin Koeman said he was aiming to take his team to the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Tuesday.

Defending champions Oman begin their campaign against Bahrain in Group B on Wednesday, and Koeman said his team also needs some luck.

"The expectations are always high, especially when you are the defending champions, but this is not a problem. I think we are ready and like any team we need some luck as well," the Dutchman told reporters.

"All teams are strong and there is no big differences between them because this is an exceptional tournament for everyone."

Koeman took over in February from Pim Verbeek following the resignation of his fellow Dutchman, who took Oman to the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup for the first time earlier this year.

Koeman started his reign with four wins in five World Cup qualifiers with Oman lying second in their group, one point behind leaders Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Asked if Oman were under pressure because they were champions, Koeman said: "There is no big pressure because if there is pressure we will not play good games. My job is to reduce this pressure but I am confident because I know my team's strengths."

"As I said, we need some luck," said Koeman, the former Hungary and Feyenoord coach.

"It's good to be here with Oman as the champions, but this is a new tournament, a different time, a new team and of course our goal is to qualify for the final, that's our first goal," said Koeman, who is the older brother of the Netherlands' coach Ronald Koeman.

Topics: football soccer Oman Gulf Cup Qatar Arabian Gulf Cup

Arab News

  • Ruiz is laying his WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts on the line in Saudi Arabia
  • Fight will be held at the custom-built 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh
RIYADH: Reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said on his arrival in the Kingdom that he will “make history again” when he faces Anthony Joshua in the “Clash on the Dunes” on December 7.

The Mexican-American fighter, who arrived a day after his opponent Joshua, is laying his WBO, IBF, WBA and IBO belts on the line in the first world heavyweight title bout in the Middle East, which will be held at the custom-built 15,000 capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh.

When asked about being one of the first boxers to fight in the Kingdom, Andy Ruiz said: “It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.”

And speaking to Arab News during a visit to the Kingdom in September, Ruiz said: “I’m feeling really blessed being over here, it’s something different. A lot of people were saying there was a lot of political stuff and all that, but to tell you the truth it’s a lovely place, a beautiful place, a place of history.

“I’m part of history now, and I’m gonna make history here. Having a big fight in a big venue in Saudi Arabia, it’s amazing.”

With hundreds of fans from across the US making the journey for the bout, they will have traveled significantly further than fans from the 60 different countries where tickets have been sold. But Ruiz fans will have their work cut out to match the volume of Joshua’s followers, with thousands of UK fans reported to be flying to Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will be looking to regain the title belts on the line after losing them to Ruiz – known as ‘The Destroyer’ - at their first match in New York earlier this year.

A world class undercard of fighters will also be the competing ahead of the main draw, with Alexander Povetkin facing Michael Hunter and Filip Hrgovic fighting Eric Molina.

The Clash On The Dunes forms part of the Diriyah Season, a month of sporting events, which kicked off with Formula E at the weekend, and also includes the Diriyah Tennis Cup featuring eight of the best men’s players on the planet, and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival, an elite competition with Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifying points on the line.

Topics: sport boxing Anthony Joshua Andy Ruiz Jr. Clash on the Dunes Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

