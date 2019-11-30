You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Dirty French restaurant in Riyadh

Updated 30 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI

Where We Are Going Today: Dirty French restaurant in Riyadh

  • Dirty French offers classic Gallic dishes with bold flavors
Updated 30 November 2019
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Restaurant goers seeking some ooh la la from their dining experience need look no further than Dirty French.

The edgy bistro can be found in an enchanted garden setting in Al-Murabaa district of Riyadh, the fancy pop restaurant area which includes nine other international eateries.

Dirty French offers classic Gallic dishes with bold flavors and a modern twist.

My Caesar salad was made of baby lettuce dressed in tangy buttermilk with thinly sliced radishes on top. 

The beef tartare was raw spicy and wrapped delicately inside a crepe. 

As for the main dishes, we ordered the jumbo curry shrimp, and the chicken breasts lightly dressed in a sweet sauce.

The creme de le creme of deserts was the lemon meringue tart, which was tangy and sweet with a scrumptious crust.

The music and dim lights of the garden setting added to the French vibe of the restaurant and made for a luxurious dining experience. 

Al-Murabaa is one of 12 Riyadh Season zones and restaurant tables must be reserved in advance with a deposit of SR450 ($120) per person. 

The booking fee is deducted from the bill.

Restaurant reservations can be made through the My Table app.

It is open until Dec. 15.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

What We Are Reading Today: On Purpose by Michael Ruse

Updated 30 November 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: On Purpose by Michael Ruse

  • The book traces how Platonic, Aristotelian, and Kantian ideas of purpose continue to shape Western thought
Updated 30 November 2019
Arab News

It has been described as an accessible history of the idea of purpose in Western thought, from ancient Greece to the present

Can we live without the idea of purpose? Should we even try to? Kant thought we were stuck with it, and even Darwin, who profoundly shook the idea, was unable to kill it. 

Indeed, purpose seems to be making a comeback today, as both religious advocates of intelligent design and some prominent secular philosophers argue that any explanation of life without the idea of purpose is missing something essential. On Purpose explores the history of purpose in philosophical, religious, scientific, and historical thought, from ancient Greece to the present, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Accessibly written and filled with literary and other examples, the book traces how Platonic, Aristotelian, and Kantian ideas of purpose continue to shape Western thought. 

Along the way, it also takes up tough questions about the purpose of life — and whether it’s possible to have meaning without purpose.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

