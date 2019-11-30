Where We Are Going Today: Dirty French restaurant in Riyadh

RIYADH: Restaurant goers seeking some ooh la la from their dining experience need look no further than Dirty French.

The edgy bistro can be found in an enchanted garden setting in Al-Murabaa district of Riyadh, the fancy pop restaurant area which includes nine other international eateries.

Dirty French offers classic Gallic dishes with bold flavors and a modern twist.

My Caesar salad was made of baby lettuce dressed in tangy buttermilk with thinly sliced radishes on top.

The beef tartare was raw spicy and wrapped delicately inside a crepe.

As for the main dishes, we ordered the jumbo curry shrimp, and the chicken breasts lightly dressed in a sweet sauce.

The creme de le creme of deserts was the lemon meringue tart, which was tangy and sweet with a scrumptious crust.

The music and dim lights of the garden setting added to the French vibe of the restaurant and made for a luxurious dining experience.

Al-Murabaa is one of 12 Riyadh Season zones and restaurant tables must be reserved in advance with a deposit of SR450 ($120) per person.

The booking fee is deducted from the bill.

Restaurant reservations can be made through the My Table app.

It is open until Dec. 15.