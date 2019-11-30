You are here

Cairo Film Fest wraps up with star-studded awards ceremony

Arab News

  • Fernando Frias’s “I’m No Longer Here,” took home the top prize
  • he Silver Pyramid went to Belgian Bas Devos's “Ghost Tropic”
DUBAI: “Games of Thrones” actress Nathalie Emmanuel hit the stage at the closing ceremony of the Cairo Film Festival, as moving Mexican drama “I’m No Longer Here” nabbed the coveted Golden Pyramid award.

Fernando Frias’s “I’m No Longer Here,” took home the top prize for its portrayal of a teenage Mexican immigrant struggling to adjust to life in the US.




Members of the jury of the 41st edition of the Cairo International Film Festival pose for a group photo with award winners . (AFP)

The Silver Pyramid went to Belgian Bas Devos's “Ghost Tropic,” a film that follows one woman on her journey through Brussels after she misses her stop on the train.

Zhang Chong and Zhang Bo’s sci-fi feature “The Fourth Wall” and Czech director Michal Hogenauer’s thrilling “A Certain Kind of Silence” jointly won the Bronze Pyramid.




Chinese directors Zhang Chong (L) and Zhang Bo (R) receive the Bronze Pyramid for "The Fourth Wall." (AFP)

On to the Arab contenders and Tunisian director Mehdi M Barsaoui took home the Special Jury Award for his feature, “A Son,” which tells the harrowing story of a young boy who is injured in crossfire.

Iraqi director Mohanad Hayal’s “Haifa Street” secured the gong for Best Arab Director, while Palestinian director Najwa Najjar scored the Best Screenplay Award for “Between Heaven and Earth,” a poignant film about divorce.




Iraqi director Mohanad Hayal receives an award during the closing ceremony of the 41st Cairo International Film Festival . (AFP)

Lebanese director Elie Kamal's debut documentary “Beirut Terminus,” won the Best Nonfiction Film for its look at the country’s defunct railway system.

For her part, Emmanuel took to the stage to present one of the awards and even posted about her experience in Egypt on Instagram.

“What an absolute pleasure it was to be a guest at the 41st Cairo International Film Festival. Even more of an honor to present an award. Thank you for your warm welcome and sorry for speaking Arabic poorly... but I really do love Egypt!” she captioned a post on the social media site.



Emmanuel was joined by a bevy of regional stars at the closing ceremony, including Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Egyptian actress Arwa Gouda, Lebanese actress Mariam Hassan and Egyptian actor Ahmed Fahmy, among other famous faces.

Fashion played a big role in the glittering evening, with Emmanuel donning two equally stunning outfits — a salmon pink, embroidery-covered number with exaggerated puffed sleeves by Maison Valentino and a flapper-style cocktail dress with silver chain-like embellishments by Christopher Kane.

Khalil sparkled in a dazzling black wrap dress, while Hassan also took the glittering route in a diamante-covered pink two-piece gown.

Supercars go under the hammer in RM Sotheby's auction in Abu Dhabi

Motorsport enthusiasts can expect to see one of the best hyper-car and supercar lineups ever presented for public sale. (Supplied)
Supercars go under the hammer in RM Sotheby’s auction in Abu Dhabi

  • Motorsport enthusiasts can expect to see one of the best hyper-car and supercar lineups ever presented for public sale
  • The auction’s undisputed star lot is a Ferrari F2002
ABU DHABI: During the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, which is taking place from Nov. 29- Dec. 1, classic car auction company RM Sotheby’s is holding its first-ever auction in the Middle East. Featuring an expertly curated selection of 40 high-performance vehicles, the auction will take place on Nov. 30 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Motorsport enthusiasts can expect to see one of the best hyper-car and supercar lineups ever presented for public sale.

(Supplied)

The auction’s undisputed star lot is a Ferrari F2002. It is estimated to sell for as much as $7.5 million. The reason for its elevated value?  German racing driver Michael Schumacher drove it to victory three times during the 2002 season, helping him to secure his fifth world championship at the French Grand Prix. A portion of the winning bid will also support Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation.

Meanwhile, a rare Mercedes-McLaren collaboration that can go from zero to 62 mph in 3.5 seconds is also up for grabs. The supercharged AMG V-8, which is one of 75, is estimated to sell for as much as sell for as much as $2.7 million in Abu Dhabi.

(Supplied)

Among the highlights is also one-of-50 example of Maserati’s iconic 21st-century supercar, a 2005 Maserati MC12.

Another eye-catching lot is undoubtedly the 2011 Aston Martin One-77, which is the 38th make out of 77 of the luxury vehicle company’s hypercar. The sparingly-driven super car, which is being auctioned by the original owner Markus Jebsen, founder of Auction4Wildlife, currently boasts under 1,000 km. All proceeds from the sale of the One-77 will go towards African Parks.

(Supplied)

The auction coincides with RM Sotheby’s online-only sale of F1 memorabilia taking place during the end of November to the beginning of December that features more than 100 items ranging from signed racing helmets and gloves to car parts.

