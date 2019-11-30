You are here

UEFA to put one million Euro 2020 tickets on sale in December

Romania’s national football team fans cheer during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match against Sweden at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, on November 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 November 2019
AFP

  • UEFA reported ‘very strong demand’ for tickets when they first went on sale in June and July this year
  • The cheapest tickets will cost €30 for games in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest, and €50 elsewhere
AFP

BUCHAREST: One million tickets for Euro 2020 will go on sale to supporters in December, UEFA confirmed on Saturday ahead of the draw for the tournament in Bucharest.
While the format of the tournament, with 12 cities across the continent hosting matches, has come in for criticism, UEFA reported “very strong demand” for tickets when they first went on sale in June and July this year.
A total of 19.3 million requests were made for the 1.5 million tickets on sale during that period, out of a total of three million.
The latest wave of tickets will go on sale to supporters of the 20 teams who have already qualified from Wednesday, December 4 at 1300 GMT up until December 18 for a competition that will begin in Rome on June 12 and conclude with the final in London on July 12.
In between, matches will be played from Bilbao and Dublin to Saint Petersburg and to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
“We said that this Euro will have a different flavor, a European flavor, and we want to take this festival all over Europe,” UEFA’s deputy general secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, said at a press conference.
“That is why we are not afraid and the big success of ticket sales earlier this year demonstrates that people have a real appetite and real desire for this tournament.”
The cheapest tickets will cost €30 ($33) for games in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest, and €50 elsewhere.
Meanwhile, UEFA expressed hope that the tournament will not be marred by incidents of racism such as those during England’s win in Bulgaria in qualifying in October.
“In our experience the Euro has been always a very festive event, at least within the stadiums, so we are confident this atmosphere will take priority over stupid and sometimes criminal things which from time to time happen in football,” said Marchetti.
If needed, UEFA will stick to their so-called three-step procedure to help officials deal with racist incidents in stadiums.
The procedure first involves announcements being made within stadiums asking supporters to stop any racist behavior. If that fails, referees can suspend games and take players off the pitch, before abandoning matches as a last resort.

Manchester City’s title hopes further damaged by 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Updated 30 November 2019
AP

  • Dealt a huge blow to City’s ambitions of winning a third straight league title
  • City might have to go unbeaten for the rest of this season
AP

NEWCASTLE: Kevin De Bruyne’s breathtaking long-range strike proved to be in vain for Manchester City as the defending Premier League champions twice squandered the lead in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle, further damaging their hopes of reeling in Liverpool in the title race.
City are eight points behind Liverpool, having played a game more than the leaders in their wobbling title defense.
De Bruyne chested down a headed clearance about five meters outside the penalty area, let the ball bounce, and let fly with a fierce shot that flew in off the crossbar in the 82nd minute, regaining the lead for City at 2-1 at St. James’ Park.
However, from a free kick to the right of the penalty area in the 88th minute, the ball was played across to Jonjo Shelvey, whose first-time shot from outside the box found the bottom corner of the net. Shelvey used to play for Liverpool and it could prove to be his most important goal for the Reds.
“I might be a hero in Liverpool now,” Shelvey said, “but we need to get as many points on the board as quickly as possible."
While the draw moved Newcastle a further point clear of the relegation zone, it dealt a huge blow to City’s ambitions of winning a third straight league title.
Raheem Sterling’s 21st-minute goal put City ahead, only for Newcastle left back Jetro Willems to equalize four minutes later from a cut-back by Miguel Almiron, who registered his first assist in 24 games since joining from Major League Soccer.
City failed to win at St. James’ Park for the second straight season. Pep Guardiola’s side lost 2-1 in January, which sparked a 14-match winning run that took City to the title — a point ahead of Liverpool.
City might have to go unbeaten for the rest of this season to even get close to threatening Liverpool’s bid to win a first league title in 30 years.

