You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds march in Sudan capital seeking justice for those killed

Hundreds march in Sudan capital seeking justice for those killed

Hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Khartoum to demand justice for those killed in demonstrations against Sudan’s now ousted autocrat Omar Al-Bashir. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds march in Sudan capital seeking justice for those killed

  • More than 250 people were killed and hundreds injured in the months-long protests
  • Crowds marched from a central Khartoum square to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s offices
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Hundreds of protesters marched Saturday through downtown Khartoum to demand justice for those killed in demonstrations against Sudan’s now ousted autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
More than 250 people were killed and hundreds injured in the months-long protests that erupted in December 2018, according to umbrella protest movement Forces of Freedom and Change.
Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for 30 years, was deposed by the army in a palace coup on April 11 after the demonstrations triggered by an acute economic crisis.
Crowds marched from a central Khartoum square to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s offices, demanding authorities deliver justice for those killed and also find out about protesters who went missing.
“Blood for blood!” chanted protesters gathered in front of Hamdok’s offices in the capital, an AFP correspondent reported.
Dozens of policemen stood guard as protesters, many whistling, clapping and ululating, belted out revolutionary slogans.
“We want justice for martyrs. We are afraid that the criminals might not be judged,” said protester Nizar bin Sufian.
He said protesters welcomed Thursday’s decision by the new authorities to dismantle Bashir’s regime and former ruling party.
“But we have not seen any moves by the government to find those missing or to begin trials of those responsible for the killing of protesters,” bin Sufian told AFP.
Bashir and several senior members of his regime are in prison, while the veteran leader himself is on trial for alleged graft.
Since August, Sudan has been ruled by a joint civilian-military sovereign council headed by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
A transitional cabinet led by Hamdok has been tasked with the day-to-day running of the country.
The sovereign council is tasked with overseeing an overall transition to civilian rule as demanded by the protest movement.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Middle-East
Sudan disbands Bashir’s NCP party, overturns moral policing law
Sudan’s top Islamist politician sent to prison holding Bashir

UN tries to cut numbers at EU-funded migrant center in Libya

Updated 30 November 2019
AP

UN tries to cut numbers at EU-funded migrant center in Libya

Updated 30 November 2019
AP

CAIRO: The UN refugee agency is working to cut the number of migrants staying at an overcrowded transit center in Libya’s capital.
Charlie Yaxley, an UNCHR spokesman, tells The Associated Press Saturday that “the situation is very difficult” as the center is at about twice its capacity, with some 1,200 migrants.
The UNCHR is asking those refugees not registered with the agency to leave the European Union-funded facility. The surrounding areas of Tripoli have been the scene of fighting between armed factions since April.
According to a document obtained by the AP, the agency says it’ll phase out food distribution for the unregistered migrants, including dozens of tuberculosis patients, from Jan. 1.
Libya is a major waypoint for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to Europe.

Topics: Libya

Related

Special
Middle-East
Turkey-Libya maritime agreement draws Greek ire

Latest updates

Lewis Hamilton says he’s flattered by Ferrari’s praise after Abu Dhabi pole position
Search ends for survivors of Albanian earthquake as death toll reaches 51
Manchester City’s title hopes further damaged by 2-2 draw at Newcastle
Off-track eats: Where to fuel up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Hundreds march in Sudan capital seeking justice for those killed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.