China introduces mandatory face scans for phone users

A notice said that Chinese telecom operators should use ‘artificial intelligence and other technical means’ to verify people’s identities when they take a new phone number. (AFP)
AFP

  • Telecom operators should use ‘artificial intelligence and other technical means’ to verify people’s identities when they take a new phone number
AFP

BEIJING: China will require telecom operators to collect face scans when registering new phone users at offline outlets starting Sunday, according to the country’s information technology authority, as Beijing continues to tighten cyberspace controls.
In September, China’s industry and information technology ministry issued a notice on “safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of citizens online,” which laid out rules for enforcing real-name registration.
The notice said telecom operators should use “artificial intelligence and other technical means” to verify people’s identities when they take a new phone number.
A China Unicom customer service representative said that the December 1 “portrait matching” requirement means customers registering for a new phone number may have to record themselves turning their head and blinking.
“In next steps, our ministry will continue to ... increase supervision and inspection ... and strictly promote the management of real-name registration for phone users,” said the September notice.
Though the Chinese government has pushed for real-name registration for phone users since at least 2013 — meaning ID cards are linked to new phone numbers — the move to leverage AI comes as facial recognition technology gains traction across China where the tech is used for everything from supermarket checkouts to surveillance.
While researchers have warned of the privacy risks associated with gathering facial recognition data, consumers have widely embraced the technology — though China saw one of its first lawsuits on facial recognition last month.
In early November, a Chinese professor filed a claim against a safari park in Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang province for requiring face scans for entry, according to the local court.
In addition to mobile users, the Twitter-like Chinese social media site Weibo was forced to roll out real-name registration in 2012.
Oversight of social media has ramped up in recent years as part of the Chinese government’s push to “promote the healthy, orderly development of the Internet, protect state security and public interest.”

Topics: China telecoms

Bella Hadid does her bit for the environment with tree pledge

US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is taking steps to help the environment. (AFP)
Arab News

  • The 23-year-old style star took to Instagram this week to announce that she will donate 600 trees in a post featuring a slide show of images
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid is taking steps to help the environment, something she says is important to her because of the many flights she has to take as an internationally in-demand model.

Known for jetting from runway to runway, the 23-year-old style star took to Instagram this week to announce that she will donate 600 trees in a post featuring a slide show of images —a mother-earth like illustration and screenshots of information about the vital role trees play in both the Amazon and California.

Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past 3 months and probably will continue for the rest of the year.It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love... I’ll be starting with my home in California ( 129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well , all regions welcome Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America this is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! it’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need.. I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help.. think about the animals too anyways . once I get home I’m definitely planting my own tree outside. so inspired by my friends ps I did some research and onetreeplanted.org is probably the easiest website I’ve found to donate to multiple regions at the same time, if you’re interested:)

“Donating 600 trees to be planted , 20 for each flight I took these past three months and probably will continue for the rest of the year,” she captioned the post.

“It makes me sad how much my job effects my carbon footprint and of how brutally climate change is obviously effecting the world. Mother Nature needs some love. I’ll be starting with my home in California (129 million trees need to be restored re: wildfires, 1.3 million acres burned) and of course the Amazon for the most recent wildfires, but please reach out and let me know which locations need to be shown some love as well, all regions welcome. Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America (sic),” she continued.

Air travel is a major source of carbon emissions — a one-way trip from New York City to London emits one ton of carbon dioxide per passenger, Vox reported.

“This is so exciting and interesting to me, that even though I’m not physically there, trees are being brought to life in the most incredible places that are in demand of them! It’s the air we breathe, the water we drink, the biodiversity and animal life we need. I know it’s not much , but when I fly, I look out the window and see so many beautiful, extensive forests, so much land and trees but also so much that needs lots of help,” Hadid added in her post.

Topics: Bella Hadid environment

