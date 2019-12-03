You are here

  • Home
  • Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

1 / 3
Heavy rains and moderate wind batter houses in Gamay town, Northern Samar province, central Philippines on December 2, 2019, as Typhoon Kammuri hits the province. (AFP)
2 / 3
Typhoon Kammuri lashed the Philippines with fierce winds and heavy rain, as hundreds of thousands took refuge in shelters and the capital Manila prepared to shut down its international airport over safety concerns. (AFP)
3 / 3
A child (C) wades through a flooded road following the passage of Typhoon Kammuri in Legaspi City, Albay province, south of Manila on December 3, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2019
AP

Powerful typhoon rips off roofs, floods parts of Philippines

  • Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain
  • The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions
Updated 03 December 2019
AP

MANILA, Philippines: A powerful typhoon was blowing across the Philippines on Tuesday after slamming ashore overnight in an eastern province, damaging houses and an airport and knocking out power after tens of thousands of people fled for safer ground.
Typhoon Kammuri blew into Gubat town in Sorsogon province before midnight then barreled westward through Quezon province Tuesday morning, ripping off roofs, knocking out power and flooding low-lying villages. It had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 235 kph (146 miles) as it headed toward a cluster of island provinces and coastal regions lying south of Manila.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.
Kammuri’s pounding rain and wind damaged the airport in Legazpi city in Albay province, collapsing a portion of its ceiling, scattering chairs at the arrival and departure areas and shattering glass panes. Parts of the city were flooded, according to local news reports.
Manila’s international airport was closing during the storm’s peak, expected at midday to afternoon in the capital region, before the typhoon blows out to sea later in the day.
Officials warned of storm surges and prolonged heavy rain. More than 100,000 residents evacuated before the typhoon made landfall, abandoning homes in coastal and low-lying areas prone to flash floods and landslides, the Office of Civil Defense said.
The coast guard suspended sea travel in the northeast, stranding more than 6,000 travelers along with thousands of cargo ships and smaller watercraft in the archipelago nation.
The Philippines canceled a tennis match in the Southeast Asian Games after rains drenched an outdoor court. Organizers said wind surfing competitions have also been postponed and other events would be delayed if needed for safety but there was no plan to extend the 11-day games which opened Saturday.
Albay province is home to the Mount Mayon volcano, which is famous for its near-perfect cone and has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years. Its last significant eruption was in early 2018 and prompted tens of thousands of people to evacuate nearby villages.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and has frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making the archipelago of more than 100 million people one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Thousands flee as Typhoon Kammuri churns toward Philippines
World
Evacuations in Philippines as typhoon threatens SEA Games

UN says current decade heading for new temperature record

Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
AP

UN says current decade heading for new temperature record

  • The World Meteorological Organization said that 2019 is expected to be the second or third warmest year on record
Updated 45 min 20 sec ago
AP
MADRID: The UN weather agency says that the current decade is likely to set a new 10-year temperature record, adding further evidence that the world is getting hotter.

The World Meteorological Organization said Tuesday that preliminary temperature data show the years from 2015 to 2019 and from 2010 to 2019 “are, respectively, almost certain to be the warmest five-year period and decade on record.”

In a report released on the sidelines of this year’s UN climate change conference in Madrid, the agency said this continues the trend that “since the 1980s, each successive decade has been warmer than the last.”

While full-year temperature measurements won’t be available for several more months, the agency also said that 2019 is expected to be the second or third warmest year on record.

Latest updates

Teething – Signs and Symptoms
Saudi economy records sharpest rise in new work in four years
Book Review: Cold, methodical ‘Ice’ weaves politics and life together
Talks in Baghdad as violence hits Iraq’s shrine cities
Halima Aden, Imaan Hammam hit the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.