Russia yet to finalize stance before OPEC+ considers deeper oil cuts

Russia agreed to reduce output by 228,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 11.18 million bpd in 2019 as part of cuts agreed by the group known as OPEC+. (AFP)
Updated 03 December 2019
Reuters

  • Russia agreed to reduce output by 228,000 barrels per day to about 11.18 million bpd in 2019
  • But it pumped more than its quota in November, producing 11.244 million bpd
MOSCOW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he expected this week’s meeting of OPEC oil producers and their allies to be constructive but said Moscow had yet to finalize its position in talks on possible additional supply curbs.
Russia agreed to reduce output by 228,000 barrels per day (bpd) to about 11.18 million bpd in 2019 as part of cuts agreed by the group known as OPEC+. But it pumped more than its quota in November, producing 11.244 million bpd.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, which previously agreed to reduce combined output by 1.2 million bpd or 1.2 percent of global demand until March, hold discussions in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.
“I will not tell you anything now as we are still finalizing our position,” Novak told reporters. “Let’s wait ... But I think the meeting, as usual, will be of constructive nature.”
Two sources said on Monday that OPEC+ was discussing cutting output by at least an additional 400,000 bpd, as Riyadh seeks high oil prices to balance its budget and help Thursday’s pricing for Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO). The Saudis have been lobbying others to deepen cuts.
Novak said Russia’s average cut was 195,000 bpd in November and said Moscow aimed to comply fully with the quota in December.
Russia earlier called for a change to the way its output is measured to exclude gas condensate, which accounts for about 7 percent-8 percent of Russia’s total oil production, or about 800,000 bpd.
Novak told reporters he planned to discuss excluding condensate from Moscow’s quotas at the OPEC+ meeting.
By excluding condensate and only taking into account oil production, Novak said Russia’s output could be about 225,000 bpd to 230,000 bpd less in December.
“That said, we will discuss with our colleagues to take into account our statistics the same way as for OPEC countries — excluding condensate,” the minister said.
Vagit Alekperov, chief executive of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that it would not be expedient to deepen global oil production cuts in the winter season, especially for Russia.
Russian data cites production in tons. Reuters uses a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per ton of oil.

EU to respond ‘as one’ on US tariff threat against France

Updated 03 December 2019
AFP

  • French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire warned Washington that the European Union could generate a robust reply
PARIS/BRUSSELS: The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France “as one” and urged Washington toward dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

“As in all other trade-related matters, the EU will act and react as one and it will remain united,” said EU commission spokesman Daniel Rosario after the US threatened tariffs on French goods on Monday.

The threat was in response to a French digital services tax that Washington says is discriminatory as it singles out US tech giants such as Google and Facebook.

French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire earlier said Tuesday that Paris would ensure a “strong” response in the event of US tariffs as an Internet-inspired tax and trade conflict heated up.
Le Maire told Radio Classique that threatened US tariffs on French goods such as sparkling wine, yogurt and Roquefort cheese were “inacceptable” and warned Washington that the European Union could generate a robust reply.
“We were in contact yesterday with the European Union to ensure that if there are new American tariffs, there will be a European response, a strong response,” Le Maire said.

