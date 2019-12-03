RIYADH: Arab News cartoonist Mohammed Rayes won best caricature at the Saudi Media Awards in Riyadh on Monday.
He has been a published cartoonist since 2000, and has won several local awards. The two-day forum was held under the slogan “Media industry: Opportunities and challenges.”
According to the Saudi Media Forum website, the award aims to contribute to the advancement and development of media work in the Kingdom, stimulate competition and professional creativity, and contribute to the development of freedom of opinion and expression.
Announced by the Saudi Journalists Association, the award was granted in six categories: Press, visual production, audio production, media application, pioneering media, and media personality of the year.
Faisal Al-Khamash from the local Okaz newspaper won best cultural journalist. Dana Bu Bshait from Alyaum newspaper was awarded best economic journalist.
Adhwan Al-Ahmary, editor in chief of Independent Arabia, received the best political journalism award.
Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, former general manager of Al Arabiya News Channel and former editor in chief of the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, won best columnist.
Arab News cartoonist wins award
Arab News cartoonist wins award
- According to the Saudi Media Forum website, the award aims to contribute to the advancement and development of media work in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Arab News cartoonist Mohammed Rayes won best caricature at the Saudi Media Awards in Riyadh on Monday.