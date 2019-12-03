You are here

Arab News cartoonist wins award

Othman Al-Sini, former editor in chief of Al-Watan newspaper, hands the award to Arab News cartoonist Mohammed Rayes. (Basheer Saleh)
Lojien Ben Gassem

  • According to the Saudi Media Forum website, the award aims to contribute to the advancement and development of media work in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Arab News cartoonist Mohammed Rayes won best caricature at the Saudi Media Awards in Riyadh on Monday.
He has been a published cartoonist since 2000, and has won several local awards. The two-day forum was held under the slogan “Media industry: Opportunities and challenges.”
According to the Saudi Media Forum website, the award aims to contribute to the advancement and development of media work in the Kingdom, stimulate competition and professional creativity, and contribute to the development of freedom of opinion and expression.
Announced by the Saudi Journalists Association, the award was granted in six categories: Press, visual production, audio production, media application, pioneering media, and media personality of the year.
Faisal Al-Khamash from the local Okaz newspaper won best cultural journalist. Dana Bu Bshait from Alyaum newspaper was awarded best economic journalist.
Adhwan Al-Ahmary, editor in chief of Independent Arabia, received the best political journalism award.
Abdulrahman Al-Rashed, former general manager of Al Arabiya News Channel and former editor in chief of the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, won best columnist.

Russia makes local apps mandatory on smartphones

AFP

  • The legislation, which will take effect in July 2020, is aimed at promoting Russian-made software
  • It has been dubbed the “anti-Apple” law because it would force the US tech giant to pre-install non-Apple software on its products
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law a requiring all smartphones and computers sold in the country to come pre-installed with Russian software.
The legislation, which will take effect in July 2020, is aimed at promoting Russian-made software. But it has been dubbed the “anti-Apple” law because it would force the US tech giant to pre-install non-Apple software on its products.
The Russian government will now draw up a list of products affected by the law, published and signed by Putin on Monday, as well as a list of applications that would need to be pre-installed.
It comes amid a slew of measures taken by Russian officials to control the tech sector, including a law that took effect on November 1 requiring local Internet providers to install devices provided by authorities to enable centralized control of traffic.
Apple last week appeared to bow to government pressure and began showing the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps in the country. After the move sparked outrage in Ukraine, Apple said it might “adjust its approach.”

