You are here

  • Home
  • US warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen

US warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

US warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen

  • Officials said the incident illustrates the continuing illegal smuggling of weapons to the Houthis by Iran
  • Officials did not provide the exact number of missiles or parts but did describe it as a significant cache
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A Navy warship has seized a “significant cache” of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to the Houthi militia in Yemen, US officials said Wednesday, marking the first time that such sophisticated components have been taken en route to the war there.

The seizure from a small boat by the US Navy and a US Coast Guard boarding team happened last Wednesday in the northern Arabian Sea, and the weapons have been linked to Iran.

Officials said the incident illustrates the continuing illegal smuggling of weapons to the Houthis and comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were meeting, with Iran as the main topic.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive military mission.

The US has consistently accused Iran of illegally smuggling arms to Houthi militia battling the Yemeni legimitate government and has seized smaller and less sophisticated weapons in transit.

According to officials, the USS Forrest Sherman was conducting routine maritime operations when sailors noticed a small wooden boat that was not displaying a country flag. The Navy and Coast Guard personnel stopped, boarded the boat for inspection and found the weapons.

Officials did not provide the exact number of missiles or parts but did describe it as a significant cache. They said the small boat was towed into port, and the people on the boat were transferred to the Yemeni Coast Guard. The weapons are still on board the US ship.

Smuggling weapons into Yemen is a violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Topics: Iran Yemen US Arabian Gulf

Related

Saudi Arabia
Rights group say Houthis continue to commit atrocities in Yemen
Middle-East
Clashes continue between Yemeni army and Houthis in Saada

Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

Algeria tries top figures for corruption as opposed election looms

  • Wednesday’s trial is the second of top figures since the start of the protest movement in February
Updated 04 December 2019
Reuters

ALGIERS: Algeria began the corruption trial of senior officials including two former prime ministers on Wednesday, a week before a presidential election opposed by a huge protest movement.
Fighting corruption in the entrenched ruling hierarchy is one of the main goals of the protesters, but they have not yet been mollified by the arrest of dozens of senior figures including officials, former officials and businessmen.
Wednesday’s trial is the second of top figures since the start of the protest movement in February, with long prison terms handed to a former spy chief and other once powerful figures in October.
It comes at a pivotal moment in the months-long struggle between the large but leaderless protest movement, known as the “Herak,” and the military-backed authorities.
Next week’s election has been pushed by the army as the only way to end the standoff with the opposition, but the protesters have rejected the vote, saying it cannot be free or fair while the ruling elite, including the military, stay in power.
The Herak had already been mobilizing tens of thousands of demonstrators every Friday for months, but since the start of the official campaign period, it has also begun protests on other days, ramping up pressure on the authorities.
Though the demonstrations have so far been mostly free from violence, there was some scuffling between protesters and riot police during a march in an eastern town last week and the government has started arresting more opposition figures.
On Tuesday, Interior Minister Salah Eddine Dahmoune attacked people opposing the election as “traitors, mercenaries and homosexuals.”
He later said his comments were aimed at people based overseas, rather than at the protest movement, but many supporters of the Herak were angered.
“The remarks will only complicate things,” said Ahmed Bachichi, who has been taking part in the weekly protests.
In the court on Wednesday, former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal faced charges of “misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and granting undue privileges.”
They and most of the other officials and businessmen on trial were closely linked to the former president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office in April.
Wednesday’s session included evidence of corruption in the car assembly business, a sector encouraged by the government after 2015 in an effort to improve the trade balance in response to lower energy revenue.
“You acted with favoritism when you granted authorizations to set up car assemblies,” the judge told Ouyahia, who denied the charge, saying all permits were granted in accordance with the law.
The prosecution accused Sellal, who was campaign manager for Bouteflika when he planned to stand for another term of office early in the year, of involvement in illegal funding of the campaign. He denied it.
No verdict is expected in the trial this week.

Topics: Algeria elections

Related

Middle-East
Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears
Middle-East
3 sentenced to prison over Algeria concert stampede deaths

Latest updates

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets South Korean counterpart
Suhail Abanmi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax
US warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen
UEFA boss Ceferin says VAR must be ‘clearer, faster’
Writing retreat opens new chapter for Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.