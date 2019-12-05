You are here

Israel’s foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

Israel’s foreign minister says he hopes Corbyn loses British election

  • Last year, Corbyn said he would recognize a Palestinian state if elected
  • On Tuesday, Corbyn made a direct apology for not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in his party
JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister said on Thursday that he hopes Jeremy Corbyn loses next week’s British election, citing allegations of anti-Semitism buffeting the Labour Party leader.
With Israel in political disarray of its own after two inconclusive elections, the British contest has elicited few comments from Israeli leaders despite deep concern among British Jews over Corbyn and media reports that some might opt to emigrate if he wins.
Last week, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli government had not discussed the prospect of Corbyn’s election or the future of intelligence and security ties with Britain should the veteran pro-Palestinian campaigner become its leader.
But pressed on the issue in an Israeli Army Radio interview on Thursday, Katz was more forthcoming as the Dec. 12 ballot approaches.
“I won’t meddle in internal elections but I personally hope that he won’t be elected, with this whole wave of anti-Semitism...I hope the other side wins,” he said.
Labour Party spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Katz played down the prospect that security relations with Britain, which include intelligence sharing over Islamist militant activity, would necessarily be degraded should Corbyn take office.
“Leaders don’t harm their country’s own interests so fast. But we will of course discuss these things if they occur,” Katz said.
Corbyn has rejected allegations of anti-Semitism — last week Britain’s chief rabbi accused him of failing to stem the “poison” gripping Labour — while holding to policies that rile Israel.
Last year, Corbyn said he would recognize a Palestinian state if elected. In a speech on Sunday, he pledged increased oversight of British arms exports to Israel in the name of not fueling its conflict with the Palestinians.
On Tuesday, Corbyn made a direct apology for not doing enough to tackle anti-Semitism in his party.
“Obviously I’m very sorry for everything that has happened,” he said. “But I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it, I have dealt with it.”
Polls have shown Labour trailing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. And for now, Israel does not appear to be bracing for any influx of British Jewish immigrants.
Asked about this possibility, its Immigration Ministry said in a brief statement only that it “is prepared to take in immigrants from all over the world and welcomes immigration in any political situation.”
The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency for Israel, which handles immigration requests abroad, said 507 British Jews moved to Israel between January and October, an 8% rise compared with the same period in 2018.
Yigal Palmor, the agency’s head of international relations, played down any sense that Corbyn’s candidacy was a major spur for British Jews to leave.
“We have no solid findings to show an increase in British immigration (due to the elections). What we have are more general indications — more discussions of the option,” he said.

Topics: UK elections Israel

Activists apologize for use of Holocaust victims’ remains

Activists apologize for use of Holocaust victims’ remains

  • Six million European Jews were murdered by the Nazis
  • The Center for Political Beauty installed an urn outside the Reichtstag building on Monday, saying it contained victims’ remains
BERLIN: An activist group has apologized to Jewish organizations outraged over their use of purported Holocaust victims’ remains in an installation outside Germany’s parliament building meant to draw attention to the perils of far-right extremism.

The Center for Political Beauty, a Germany-based activist group known for provocative stunts, installed an urn outside the Reichtstag building on Monday, saying it contained victims’ remains that it had unearthed from 23 locations near Nazi death and concentration camps in Germany, Poland and Ukraine. Soil the group said contained the remains could be seen in the transparent orange urn, about the size of an oil drum, set atop a metal pillar.

Following the uproar from Jewish organizations decrying the stunt as an instrumentalization of the Holocaust and an affront to the dead, the group apologized and by Thursday morning the urn had been wrapped in opaque black plastic so its contents could not be seen.

“We want to apologize especially to Jewish institutions, associations and individuals who see our work as disturbing or touching the peace of the dead according to Jewish religious law,” the group said on its website in a post late Wednesday.

Six million European Jews were murdered by the Nazis, many of them transported from around Europe to be killed in death camps like Auschwitz, Sobibor and Treblinka that the Germans established in occupied Poland.

The activist group, whose members consider themselves political artists, had said the urn should serve as a warning in times of growing far-right extremism of how conservative forces in Germany helped pave the way for Adolf Hitler’s fascists to come to power in 1933.

