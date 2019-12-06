TheFace: Roaa Saber, CEO and founder of Miss Feionkah

I was born in a well-rooted and highly educated family in Jeddah. I am the eldest of three siblings and a mother of three boys. My grandfather on my mother’s side, Sadaqah Shaikh, is my mentor and role model.

He was a member of the board of directors at Saudi Fransi Bank, one of the few who spoke French fluently at the time, and a successful businessman in the field of medical supplies.

My other grandfather, Hussain Saber, was an author and writer in Jeddah in the 1970s. My father Saud Saber, whom I have always admired, worked at Saudi Aramco.

He and my mother, Basmah Shaikh, traveled together and lived in various countries, which enabled them to experience different cultures and cuisines.

As a little kid I heard stories about my grandfathers, and observed the art of my mother’s cooking and her mixing of different cuisines with love.

The energy and success I saw in my father influenced me greatly. My maternal grandfather used to teach me the alphabet and the art of business management.

All these influences made me the person I am, and inspired my luxury chocolate business Miss Feionkah, which I founded in 2009. With a team of more than 19 female staff members, Miss Feionkah manufactures and distributes its products all over the Kingdom, including to big companies, private jets and airlines. I learned the art of chocolate-making from Belgian chefs, and I added Saudi flavors. My goal is to reach the global market.

I am also a member of the Young Women’s Business Council in the Eastern Province’s Chamber of Commerce. I live by the motto “just do it,” and strongly encourage all fellow female entrepreneurs to do the same. If you are passionate about something, just go for it.

Throughout my career, I have learned that resilience and a positive mindset are half the battle, and you never know what you are capable of until you try.