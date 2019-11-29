You are here

  • Home
  • TheFace: Hala Abdulaziz Aseel, Saudi campaigner for awareness of mental health wellness

TheFace: Hala Abdulaziz Aseel, Saudi campaigner for awareness of mental health wellness

Hala Abdulaziz Aseel and her children. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

TheFace: Hala Abdulaziz Aseel, Saudi campaigner for awareness of mental health wellness

  • Aseel was one of the founding members of Zahra Breast Cancer Association
  • She also co-founded a psychoeducation support group called “Blossom,” which helps cancer survivors adjust to life
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

I was born in Jeddah and I am the eldest of five children — I have two sisters and two brothers.

My father married my mother when she was in the 10th grade, and she stopped her education to become a wife and a mother, but she never gave up on her dream of graduating high school. And when I was in my second year of college, I actually attended my mother’s high school graduation.

I spent most of my childhood living between Saudi Arabia and the US. My father was a general in the Royal Saudi Air Force, and in 1984 he was appointed to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, the city I called home for almost 20 years. 

I completed most of my education in the US. I received my high school diploma from the Islamic Saudi Academy, my bachelor’s degree in psychology from American University and my master’s degree in community counseling from George Washington University.  

Raising Muslim children when you’re surrounded by Western culture is quite a challenge, but my parents made sure that we were exposed to what American culture had to offer, while having a strong bond to our religion and culture. They made sure to speak to us in Arabic so that we did not lose our mother language. I have always thought of it as getting the best of both worlds.

My parents were always an inspiration: Creating a home and a stable family life for us while they were thousands of miles away from their own families. I learned great lessons from them. From my father, Gen. Abdulaziz Aseel, I learned hard work, dedication and having a strong character. From my mother, Thoria Etaiwi, I learned patience, kindness and selflessness.     

As a child, moving back and forth was not easy. Constantly changing schools, friends, location and homes. There was a lack of stability but, reflecting on it now, I realize it has shaped me into the person I am today. It made me adaptable to the curve balls that life throws. In addition, my interaction with people of different races, religions and cultures has made me more accepting and tolerant. 

Moving back home was bittersweet, because I left one home for another.  But I soon found my place among family, friends and colleagues. 

I began my career at the National Guard Hospital, where I worked for seven years. That was the bridge between the knowledge I gained in the US and applying it to help people in my country.

After seven years in a government hospital, I decided to target the private sector. For the past 10 years, I have worked at Psych Care Clinics as a mental health counselor. The focuses of my practice are adolescents and adult females with various mental disorders and social problems.

The evolution of mental health development in Saudi Arabia over the past 20 years has been remarkable to witness. The increase in awareness of the importance of mental health has been very fast — it has changed from being a taboo subject to a well-recognized field.

In 2007, I was one of the founding members of Zahra Breast Cancer Association. Being part of this amazing organization and working with such dedicated women gives me great pride. I also co-founded a psychoeducation support group called “Blossom,” which helps cancer survivors adjust to life after completing their treatment. The group teaches patients that there is a life after cancer full of hope and new dreams. 

That is something I understand well, as my mother is a cancer survivor. Seeing her go through that journey while far away from her family has increased my empathy for cancer patients and their loved ones. I hope that I can be a helping hand for these women fighting cancer and let them know that no one needs to struggle alone.

I am a proud wife and a mother of three. I feel very lucky to be married to a man that I can call my friend, supporter and confidant. My pride and joy are Aljudy (15), Yousif (12) and Lana (8).  

Being a mother has taught me unconditional love and patience. It has made me a better human and a role model they can be proud of. Motherhood has taught me to live in the moment and enjoy life for its simplicity.

In the future, I hope that my kids will get to live their dreams and grow into individuals who care about giving back to their country and helping it grow.

I hope to continue to be part of the growth of the mental health field and to see Saudi Arabia become one of the leading countries in research and new treatments. I also hope to develop my own private practice that not only focuses on treatment but also on raising awareness of mental health wellness.

And I hope a cure for cancer will be found soon, to end the struggle of thousands of people. 

Topics: TheFace mental health Zahra Breast Cancer Association

Related

Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Princess Abeer S. Al-Saud, pioneer in international development and peacebuilding
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Najla Abdullah, Saudi business leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE plan joint visit visas to boost tourism

Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE plan joint visit visas to boost tourism

  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Thursday signed a raft of agreements which included a deal to issue joint visit visas for residents of both countries in a bid to boost tourism.

According to the UAE’s official news agency WAM, the accord, among six initiatives highlighted during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the UAE, was part of a cooperation deal between the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and the UAE’s Ministry of Economy.

The agreement will allow for the speeding up of the flow of traffic at ports of entry between the two countries.

A separate joint strategy for food security was also inked, aimed at tackling food challenges not only in Saudi Arabia and the UAE but throughout the region.

Enhancing cybersecurity and supporting the provision of reliable cyberspace for each country was another initiative agreed upon to find ways of preventing cyberattacks on the two nations.

On an economic level, it was agreed to issue an experimental digital currency strictly targeted for banks, with the aim of better understanding the implications of blockchain technology and facilitating cross-border payments.

The two countries will also develop a new mega-crude refinery with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, integrated with a modern petrochemical complex at an initial cost of $70 billion (SR262 billion) in the state of Maharashtra in western India, to secure the supply of at least 600,000 barrels per day of Saudi crude oil.

FASTFACT

  • A Saudi-Emirati Youth Council is to be established to strengthen the partnership between youth in both countries, exchange ideas, and coordinate efforts to promote young talent.

A Saudi-Emirati Youth Council is also to be established to strengthen the partnership between youth in both countries, exchange ideas, and coordinate efforts to promote young talent.

Meanwhile, the two sides also signed four new memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the health, culture, space and food security fields.

The first MoU was penned between the Saudi Ministry of Health and its UAE counterpart, and was followed by a cultural agreement signed between Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s minister of culture and knowledge development, and Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Saudi minister of culture.

A third MoU was inked in the field of space between Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al-Falasi, minister of state for higher education and advanced skills and chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi minister of economy and planning.

The fourth accord on food security was agreed between Mariam Hareb Al-Mheiri, minister of state for food security, and Al-Tuwaijri.

During the Saudi crown prince’s stay, he visited the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai along with Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum. 

The mega event, which features the participation of 192 countries, is scheduled to take place in the city under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” from Oct. 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update
Middle-East
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrives in UAE on official visit
Offbeat
Saudi flag emblazoned on world’s tallest tower to honor Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman UAE visit

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: For the Record by David Cameron
Pakistan army chief gets 6-month extension from court
Poll shows Tories headed for comfortable victory
Saudi Arabia, UAE plan joint visit visas to boost tourism
Gamers on the march as global giant makes Saudi debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.