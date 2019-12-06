KSRelief to work with Islamic counter-terror alliance

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed an agreement with the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition to implement joint programs and develop a strategic partnership.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, KSrelief’s general supervisor, and Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the coalition.

Both organizations will work on initiatives and programs of common interest, conferences, seminars and lectures, capacity-building and joint training programs, and advisory and voluntary services.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Al-Moghedi said that the agreement will enhance the integration and strategic partnership between the counter-terror alliance and KSRelief as well as extending cooperation and coordination on various levels.

The coalition is striving to develop links with local and international Islamic organizations, he said.