KSRelief to work with Islamic counter-terror alliance

A medical team from the King Salman Relief Center performs surgeries on children from poor families in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (SPA)
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed an agreement with the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition to implement joint programs and develop a strategic partnership.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, KSrelief’s general supervisor, and Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the coalition.

Both organizations will work on initiatives and programs of common interest, conferences, seminars and lectures, capacity-building and joint training programs, and advisory and voluntary services.

Maj. Gen. Mohammad Al-Moghedi said that the agreement will enhance the integration and strategic partnership between the counter-terror alliance and KSRelief as well as extending cooperation and coordination on various levels. 

The coalition is striving to develop links with local and international Islamic organizations, he said.

Recent archaeological discoveries highlight Saudi Arabia as ‘a cradle of human civilizations,’ Rome conference told

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become a leader in the field of archaeological research in the past five years, a major exhibition in Rome was told.

Abdullah Al-Zahrani, director-general of archaeological research and studies at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, said that 44 international archaeological missions had been carried out this year in the Kingdom.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the “Roads of Arabia: Masterpieces of Antiquities in Saudi Arabia Across the Ages” exhibition, which opened at the National Museum of Rome on Nov. 26.

The groundbreaking exhibition was inaugurated by Saudi Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities Dario Franceschini.

Al-Zahrani said that the Kingdom “has become one of the most advanced countries in terms of archaeological disclosures.”

“Recent discoveries by local and international missions have highlighted the Kingdom’s historical status and cultural depth as the cradle of the beginnings of human civilizations,” he said.

Archaeological discoveries continue to “instil the civilized dimension of the Kingdom,” he said.

“The religious, political, economic and cultural stature that Saudi Arabia enjoys is an extension of its long cultural heritage, in addition to its distinctive geographical position as a bridge and hub of cultural interaction between East and West that made it a meeting point for international land and sea trade routes throughout all ages,” he added.

