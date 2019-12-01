KSRelief sets up mobile clinics to treat Yemenis

SANAA: Saudi Arabia is leaving no stone unturned to provide humanitarian aid throughout Yemen without any discrimination.

In this regard, the Kingdom has launched several projects through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to alleviate the suffering of the people of the war-torn country.

On Saturday, KSRelief continued the implementation of a water and sanitation project at Khaniq Camp in Sanaa in collaboration with the Taybah Foundation for Development.

Between Nov. 21 and 27, 171,500 liters of water for domestic use and 122,500 liters of potable water were pumped and tons of garbage was transported to landfill sites.

KSRelief has also established mobile clinics at the camp where a large number of people have been given necessary medical care. The emergency department received 420 people while 998 patients were given medications for different ailments. A mobile laboratory has also been established to carry out tests.

KSRelief provides urgent treatment for wounded and injured Yemenis in their country, and those for whom treatment is not possible in Yemen are transferred to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

The center has implemented numerous health projects in Taiz, including support for Al-Thawra Hospital, which the center has provided with equipment, supplies and medicines.

The first phase of support to the hospital’s orthopedic department alone amounted to $3.15 million.

On Nov. 23, KSRelief signed a deal with the Selah Foundation for Development to send SR3.2 million worth of winter aid packages to Yemen.

The aid package will include 5,600 blankets, jackets and children’s hats to be distributed among displaced and poor families in Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Dhale, Shabwa, Hadramout, Lahij, Aden and Al-Mahrah.