4 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base

Emergency responders at the Naval Air Base Station Pensacola, Florida, where the US Navy has confirmed that an active shooter and two other people are dead. (AP Photo)
The Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida where an active shooter was reported. (AFP)
  • At least 11 people were taken to hospitals in the Pensacola area
  • NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel
PENSACOLA: A shooter opened fire in a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning in an attack that left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded. The shooting — the second at a US Navy base this week — prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at the base.
Eleven people were shot all together, including two sheriff’s deputies who were the first to respond, one of whom killed the shooter, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee, and both were expected to recover, he said.
Morgan would not say if the shooter belonged to the military and said he did not want to speculate on whether the shooting was terrorism-related.
The base remained closed until further notice and those still on base would remain there until it was safe to evacuate, said commanding officer Capt. Timothy Kinsella Jr.
NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.
It’s home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.
Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at the Naval Air Station as a civilian contractor, told the Pensacola News Journal he was in line to go through the gate Friday morning when it was shut down due to the active shooter report.
The shooting is the second at a US naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

US envoy: US has ‘other tools’ if Iran’s bad actions go on

Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
US envoy: US has ‘other tools’ if Iran’s bad actions go on

  • The Trump administration will keep up its maximum pressure campaign and use “other tools” if Tehran continues its “malicious behavior”
  • The US envoy said the United States will respond to human rights abuses in North Korea, Iran and anywhere else in the world that rights are abused
Updated 6 min 45 sec ago
UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador Kelly Craft warned Iran on Friday that the Trump administration will keep up its maximum pressure campaign and use “other tools” if Tehran continues its “malicious behavior.”
Craft also told a wide-ranging press conference that all 15 members of the UN Security Council are united in their concern about any more ballistic missile launches by North Korea, which she called a serious world issue.
The US envoy said the United States will respond to human rights abuses in North Korea, Iran and anywhere else in the world that rights are abused.
Craft was responding to a letter from North Korea’s UN Ambassador Kim Song warning that if the United States goes ahead with a UN Security Council meeting this month on its human rights situation, it will be “another serious provocation” resulting from America’s “hostile policy“and will worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula. She was also responding to recent protests in Iran where hundreds of protesters were reportedly killed.

