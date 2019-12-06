You are here

  • Home
  • Victims of London Bridge attack discharged from hospital

Victims of London Bridge attack discharged from hospital

1 / 2
Tributes to victims are seen on London Bridge in London, Britain December 2, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 2
A couple place a bouquet of flowers on London Bridge in memory of the victims of last weeks attack in central London on December 2, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Victims of London Bridge attack discharged from hospital

  • “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives and all those who have been impacted,” Dr. Vin Diwakar said
  • The court ruled that the joint enterprise law had been misinterpreted
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Three people injured in the London Bridge attack have been sent home after receiving medical treatment as more details emerged on the stabbings.
Dr. Vin Diwakar, medical director for the National Health Service in London, said Friday that the victims of the attack were recovering and that the last patient had been discharged.
“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives and all those who have been impacted,” he said.
Usman Khan stabbed two people to death and injured three others on Nov. 29 before being shot and killed by police on the bridge. Khan had been attending a conference on prisoner rehabilitation when he attacked Cambridge University graduates Saskia Jones, 23 and Jack Merritt, 25.
As the injured recovered, some of those who subdued him began to speak out. John Crilly, a former prisoner who used a fire extinguisher to corner Khan together with other bystanders, lamented Merritt’s death in a Facebook post, describing him as the “the best guy I ever met.”
“(Jack) was killed by a ... a pathetic rubber dingy rapids type terrorist,” Crilly wrote. “Jack actually tried helping this guy! To educate him. As he educated me.”
Crilly’s conviction in the slaying of 71-year-old Augustine Maduemezia, was quashed by the Supreme Court last year. The court ruled that the joint enterprise law — in which defendants were prosecuted for murder even if they did not strike the fatal blow — had been misinterpreted.
The 48-year-old studied for an Open University law degree while in prison and graduated this year.
“I had a bad life, I’ve changed it, I wasn’t guilty of murder,” Crilly said after his release. “I totally accept what I did and it was wrong.”

Topics: London Bridge attack victims attack

Related

World
London Bridge attacker had been convicted of terrorism offenses but released last year
UK arrests three as footage of London Bridge attack appears online

US envoy: US has ‘other tools’ if Iran’s bad actions go on

Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

US envoy: US has ‘other tools’ if Iran’s bad actions go on

  • The Trump administration will keep up its maximum pressure campaign and use “other tools” if Tehran continues its “malicious behavior”
  • The US envoy said the United States will respond to human rights abuses in North Korea, Iran and anywhere else in the world that rights are abused
Updated 48 min 4 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: US Ambassador Kelly Craft warned Iran on Friday that the Trump administration will keep up its maximum pressure campaign and use “other tools” if Tehran continues its “malicious behavior.”
Craft also told a wide-ranging press conference that all 15 members of the UN Security Council are united in their concern about any more ballistic missile launches by North Korea, which she called a serious world issue.
The US envoy said the United States will respond to human rights abuses in North Korea, Iran and anywhere else in the world that rights are abused.
Craft was responding to a letter from North Korea’s UN Ambassador Kim Song warning that if the United States goes ahead with a UN Security Council meeting this month on its human rights situation, it will be “another serious provocation” resulting from America’s “hostile policy“and will worsen the situation on the Korean peninsula. She was also responding to recent protests in Iran where hundreds of protesters were reportedly killed.

Topics: Donald Trump Kelly Craft US United States United Nations

Related

Update
Middle-East
‘Iran threatens the region’ warns Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir

Latest updates

Huge protest days ahead of contentious Algeria vote
Washington blacklists Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders over protests
US FTC finds Cambridge Analytica deceived Facebook users
US envoy: US has ‘other tools’ if Iran’s bad actions go on
From posters to helmets, Star Wars collectibles up for auction

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.