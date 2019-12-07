You are here

Pakistani girls sold as brides to China

Sumaira, one of the many Pakistani women sold as brides in China, shows a picture of her husband in Gujranwala, Pakistan in this May 22, 2019 file photo. (AP)
LAHORE, Pakistan: Page after page, the names stack up: 629 girls and women from across Pakistan who were sold as brides to Chinese men and taken to China. The list, obtained by The Associated Press, was compiled by Pakistani investigators determined to break up trafficking networks exploiting the country’s poor and vulnerable.
The list gives the most concrete figure yet for the number of women caught up in the trafficking schemes since 2018.
But since the time it was put together in June, investigators’ aggressive drive against the networks has largely ground to a halt. Officials with knowledge of the investigations say that is because of pressure from government officials fearful of hurting Pakistan’s lucrative ties to Beijing.
The biggest case against traffickers has fallen apart. In October, a court in Faisalabad acquitted 31 Chinese nationals charged in connection with trafficking. Several of the women who had initially been interviewed by police refused to testify because they were either threatened or bribed into silence, according to a court official and a police investigator familiar with the case. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared retribution for speaking out.
At the same time, the government has sought to curtail investigations, putting “immense pressure” on officials from the Federal Investigation Agency pursuing trafficking networks, said Saleem Iqbal, a Christian activist who has helped parents rescue several young girls from China and prevented others from being sent there.
“Some (FIA officials) were even transferred,” Iqbal said in an interview. “When we talk to Pakistani rulers, they don’t pay any attention. “
Asked about the complaints, Pakistan’s interior and foreign ministries refused to comment.
Several senior officials familiar with the events said investigations into trafficking have slowed, the investigators are frustrated, and Pakistani media have been pushed to curb their reporting on trafficking. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals.
“No one is doing anything to help these girls,” one of the officials said. “The whole racket is continuing, and it is growing. Why? Because they know they can get away with it. The authorities won’t follow through, everyone is being pressured to not investigate. Trafficking is increasing now.”
He said he was speaking out “because I have to live with myself. Where is our humanity?”
China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the list.
“The two governments of China and Pakistan support the formation of happy families between their people on a voluntary basis in keeping with laws and regulations, while at the same time having zero tolerance for and resolutely fighting against any person engaging in illegal cross-border marriage behavior,” the ministry said in a statement faxed Monday to AP’s Beijing bureau.
An AP investigation earlier this year revealed how Pakistan’s Christian minority has become a new target of brokers who pay impoverished parents to marry off their daughters, some of them teenagers, to Chinese husbands who return with them to their homeland. Many of the brides are then isolated and abused or forced into prostitution in China, often contacting home and pleading to be brought back. The AP spoke to police and court officials and more than a dozen brides — some of whom made it back to Pakistan, others who remained trapped in China — as well as remorseful parents, neighbors, relatives and human rights workers.
Christians are targeted because they are one of the poorest communities in Muslim-majority Pakistan. The trafficking rings are made up of Chinese and Pakistani middlemen and include Christian ministers, mostly from small evangelical churches, who get bribes to urge their flock to sell their daughters. Investigators have also turned up at least one Muslim cleric running a marriage bureau from his madrassa, or religious school.
Investigators put together the list of 629 women from Pakistan’s integrated border management system, which digitally records travel documents at the country’s airports. The information includes the brides’ national identity numbers, their Chinese husbands’ names and the dates of their marriages.
All but a handful of the marriages took place in 2018 and up to April 2019. One of the senior officials said it was believed all 629 were sold to grooms by their families.
It is not known how many more women and girls were trafficked since the list was put together. But the official said, “the lucrative trade continues.” He spoke to the AP in an interview conducted hundreds of kilometers from his place of work to protect his identity. “The Chinese and Pakistani brokers make between 4 million and 10 million rupees ($25,000 and $65,000) from the groom, but only about 200,000 rupees ($1,500), is given to the family,” he said.
The official, with years of experience studying human trafficking in Pakistan, said many of the women who spoke to investigators told of forced fertility treatments, physical and sexual abuse and, in some cases, forced prostitution. Although no evidence has emerged, at least one investigation report contains allegations of organs being harvested from some of the women sent to China.
In September, Pakistan’s investigation agency sent a report it labeled “fake Chinese marriages cases” to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The report, a copy of which was attained by the AP, provided details of cases registered against 52 Chinese nationals and 20 of their Pakistani associates in two cities in eastern Punjab province — Faisalabad, Lahore — as well as in the capital Islamabad. The Chinese suspects included the 31 later acquitted in court.
The report said police discovered two illegal marriage bureaus in Lahore, including one operated from an Islamic center and madrassa — the first known report of poor Muslims also being targeted by brokers. The Muslim cleric involved fled police.
After the acquittals, there are other cases before the courts involving arrested Pakistani and at least another 21 Chinese suspects, according to the report sent to the prime minister in September. But the Chinese defendants in the cases were all granted bail and left the country, say activists and a court official.
Activists and human rights workers say Pakistan has sought to keep the trafficking of brides quiet so as not to jeopardize Pakistan’s increasingly close economic relationship with China.
The demand for foreign brides in China is rooted in that country’s population, where there are roughly 34 million more men than women — a result of the one-child policy that ended in 2015 after 35 years, along with an overwhelming preference for boys that led to abortions of girl children and female infanticide.

Topics: Pakistan China Pakistani brides

Bangladesh tears down brick kilns to fight toxic smog

SATURIA, Bangladesh: Excavators flanked by Bangladesh riot police are at work demolishing illegal soot-belching brick kilns around the smog-choked capital Dhaka, forcing migrant laborers out of work and back to their villages.
Every autumn, following the monsoon rains, Dhaka’s brick kilns — which use coal and wood to fire bricks from clay — start up again, adding to the emissions pumped out by other heavy industries and the thousands of vehicles on the streets of the capital.
On November 25, an independent air quality monitor pegged Dhaka’s air as the most polluted in the world. The next day, the High Court ordered the hundreds of illegal brick factories that surround the city to be closed within two weeks.
Many were built in the past five years as heavy industry and construction fueled a booming economy.
While authorities say tearing them down will make Dhaka’s air more breathable, thousands of kiln workers — who hail from poor rural regions or coastal areas hit by climate change — have been left without a job.
Standing beside an excavator as its metal teeth bit into a tall kiln chimney at Saturia, west of the city, magistrate Kazi Tamzid Ahmed ordered police to keep the workers at bay.
“It (the brick kiln) flouted environmental regulations ... It is also set up near a school,” he said.
The kiln’s owner Nazrul Islam Nabin pleaded tearfully for the excavator to be stopped, but to no avail. Some 300 workers were now without a job and would have to head home to their villages on the south coast, he said.
“We sought 15 more days from the authorities, saying we’ll pay off the dues of the workers by selling bricks. But they didn’t heed our call,” he said.
Most workers travel to urban brick kilns during the winter months, where they earn between 300-800 Taka ($3.5 — $9.5) per day, shoveling coal into furnaces or laying brick out to dry in the sun. The money they save keeps them and their families afloat for the rest of the year.
Almost half of the 7,000 kilns across the country are illegal, Bangladesh Brickfield Owners Association secretary Abu Bakar said, employing almost one million people.
The campaign so far has closed at least 25 illegal kilns, Rubina Ferdowshy, the environment department’s director said.
The demolitions have “improved Dhaka’s air quality,” she said. “We now rank much below among the worst polluted cities.”
By early December Dhaka’s air had improved, coming in at 23rd worst among major world cities according to the same monitor.
But for Bishwanath Mallick, who used to work at the Saturia kiln, the improved ranking has come at a price.
“Now, where will I find work? There are only shrimp farms in my village, but they don’t need many workers,” he said.

Topics: environment Bangladesh Pollution Air pollution

