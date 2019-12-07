You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation says Florida shooting does not represent tolerant values of Saudis

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (Screenshot)
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed Saturday sorrow over the shooting in Florida that killed three and injured several others.

The shooting by a Saudi aviation student took place at the US naval base in Pensacola, Florida. The attacker was shot and killed by police.

The organization condemned the attack in a statement, and stressing that the shooter did not represent the tolerant Islamic values of the Saudi people and all Muslims who believe in “tolerance and moderation.”

The Secretary-General of the OIC, Yousef Al-Othaimeen, offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

