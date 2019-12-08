You are here

Lebanon's Khatib says Sunnis want Hariri to be PM again

Former Lebanese Prime Mminister Saad Hariri meets with Samir Khatib, a Lebanese businessman who was the front-runner to form a new government. (AFP)
Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan meets with Samir Khatib, a Lebanese businessman who is the front-runner to form a new Lebanese government. (AFP)
Lebanon's Khatib says Sunnis want Hariri to be PM again

  • Speaking after meeting Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Khatib said the mufti backed Hariri.
BEIRUT: Lebanese Sunnis want Saad Hariri to be prime minister of the next government, businessman Samir Khatib said on Sunday after meeting Lebanon's top Sunni cleric, spelling the end of his own candidacy for the position.
Hariri quit on Oct. 29, prompted by protests against the corruption of Lebanon's ruling elite. The protests have continued since then and Lebanon is in dire need of a new government to start tackling an economic crisis.
The prime minister's post is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. Hariri said last week he backed Khatib as consensus appeared to emerge among Lebanon's main parties on him being designated in formal consultations that President Michel Aoun is due to convene on Monday.
But Khatib, speaking after a meeting with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, said the mufti backed Hariri.
"I learnt ... that as a result of meetings and consultations and contacts with the sons of the (Sunni) Islamic sect, agreement was reached on nominating Saad al-Hariri to form the coming government," Khatib said.
Khatib said he would head to Hariri's Beirut residence to inform him of this "because he is the one who nominated me to form the new government".
Hariri had said he would only return as prime minister if he could lead a government of specialist ministers which he believes would be best placed to deal with the crisis and attract foreign aid.
But his demand was rejected by groups including the powerful Shi'ite party Hezbollah and its ally Aoun. Both say the government must include politicians.

 

 

Air strikes kill five pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor

Air strikes kill five pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor

  • The strikes targeted ‘positions of Iranian forces and allied militias’
BEIRUT: Air strikes by unidentified warplanes have killed five pro-Iran fighters in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor near the Iraqi border, a Britain-based war monitor said on Sunday.
The strikes late Saturday targeted “positions of Iranian forces and allied militias” on the edge of the town of Albukamal, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
“Five non-Syrian fighters were killed,” Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, without being able to provide their nationalities.
Regime troops, Iranian forces and allied Iran-backed fighters, including from Iraq, are present in the area on the western banks of the Euphrates River, he said.
According to the Observatory, 10 Iraqi fighters were killed in September in air strikes of unknown origin in the same area.
At the start of that month, air raids killed 18 pro-Iran fighters, the monitor reported.
In June 2018, strikes near the Iraqi border killed 55 pro-regime forces, mostly Syrians and Iraqis, the Observatory said.
An American official said at the time that Israel was responsible, but the Jewish state declined to comment.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria on what it says are positions of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and Iranian forces, which it has vowed to prevent gaining a foothold in Syrian territory.
But the US-led coalition that has been fighting Daesh has in the past also admitted to carrying out air strikes against pro-regime fighters.
The coalition is backing Kurdish-led fighters on the eastern shores of the Euphrates.

