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Doctors ignored ‘warning signs’ before Maradona’s death, court hears

A local resident walks along a mural depicting the Argentine football player Diego Maradona in the village of Staro Zhelezare on July 23, 2026. (AFP)
A local resident walks along a mural depicting the Argentine football player Diego Maradona in the village of Staro Zhelezare on July 23, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 01:46
AP
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Doctors ignored ‘warning signs’ before Maradona’s death, court hears

Doctors ignored ‘warning signs’ before Maradona’s death, court hears
  • Forensic physician Carlos Cassinelli said he had observed “warning signs” including edema in the lower limbs, swelling in the fingers, shortness of breath and signs of hypertension and an abnormally fast heart rate
Updated 12 August 2026 01:46
AP
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SAN ISIDRO, Argentina: Diego Maradona showed “warning signs” that went unheeded during the home hospitalization leading up to his death in 2020, a witness on Tuesday told the trial examining the Argentine football legend’s demise.
Seven health care professionals have been on trial since mid-April in Argentina for potential negligence that may have contributed to his death.
The World Cup winner died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema — a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs — two weeks after undergoing surgery.
Forensic physician Carlos Cassinelli said he had observed “warning signs” including edema in the lower limbs, swelling in the fingers, shortness of breath and signs of hypertension and an abnormally fast heart rate.
“Nobody went to see what that swelling was about” even though it posed “a life-threatening risk,” he told the court in San Isidro, north of Buenos Aires.
Cassinelli is a member of a medical board that analyzed an array of records and statements to determine Maradona’s state of health.
“We believe these warning signs were not taken into account by the doctors because their approach did not change,” he said, adding that he thought home hospitalization had been a mistake.
According to the witness, the footballer’s condition had worsened in the days following his discharge from hospital.
“The deterioration was progressive... A warning could have been issued,” he said.
The former Barcelona and Napoli superstar had endured some 12 hours of agony before passing away, Cassinelli stated.
The accused deny responsibility for his death, saying the larger-than-life Maradona, who battled cocaine and alcohol addictions for years, succumbed to natural causes.
The trial could run beyond August.
 

 

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