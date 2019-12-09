You are here

  Arabs reject religion's role in politics

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Daesh (Islamic State) fighters march in Raqqa, Syria, at the height of their power in 2014. (AP file photo)
Caline Malek & Jumana Khamis

  • Appeal of militant groups such as the Al Qaidam Daesh, Hezbollah, Muslim Brotherhood and Taliban are in decline, poll suggests
  • The YouGov survey was commissioned by Arab News in partnership with the Arab Strategy Forum, which takes place today in Dubai
Caline Malek & Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Militant groups in the Arab world face a gradual decline and most Arabs oppose the use of religion for political gain, a new survey suggests.

The appeal of extremists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, Daesh and the Taliban is likely to fade over the next 10 years, researchers found.

The survey indicates that most Arabs view corruption as the main problem in their home country and the leading cause of conflict in the Arab world.

 




The appeal of extremists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, Hezbollah, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, Daesh and the Taliban is likely to fade over the next 10 years, researchers found. (AP file photo)

Researchers also found overwhelming approval for developments in female empowerment such as Saudi women driving, and most Arabs expect further progress in their own countries in the next 10 years.

The survey’s findings on political Islam were “good news” for the region, said political science professor Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla. The Middle East had had enough of extremism and Arabs realized that political groups based on religion were “taking them nowhere,” Abdulla told Arab News.

“Indeed, we have seen the ugly face of it during the four to five years of Daesh’s control of large areas in Syria and Iraq. So it is natural to see there is a decline in the popularity of these parties. But much more important are the predictions that support for religious parties, whether moderate or extremist, is in sharp decline.

“People are becoming aware that there has been some kind of abuse and overuse of people’s emotions for political gains by these religious movements. The foremost is the Muslim Brotherhood, which is going through its worst moment.”

The YouGov survey was commissioned by Arab News in partnership with the Arab Strategy Forum, which takes place today in Dubai. The 12th annual event will explore events and trends expected over the next 10 years, with 18 key speakers including former ministers, government officials, industry experts, international strategists, writers and media professionals. 

 

Poll bodes well for future of women’s empowerment in the Arab world

Arabs fed up with corruption, survey suggests

Study sees religion as the moral compass of Arab societies
 

 

Topics: Arab Strategy Forum ArabStrategyForum

Unemployment high on list of Arab youth’s major concerns

Agencies

  • Corruption cited as top problem by 55 percent of youth under 30 in poll
  • High rates of unemployment in MENA region linked to corruption, say experts
Agencies

DUBAI: Dubai hosts the 12th edition of the Arab Strategy Forum (ASF) on Monday with “Forecasting the Next Decade” as its theme. 

Panel discussions and speeches at the one-day event will explore and forecast the events and trends anticipated to unfold over the next 10 years, and their impact on politics, socio-economic frameworks, international relationships and diplomacy. 

In addition, ASF will issue three reports that attempt to predict the social conditions of the next decade. 

Held under the patronage of Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, at the Ritz Carlton DIFC, this year’s edition will draw the participation of 18 keynote speakers, including former ministers, government officials, industry experts, international strategists, writers and media professionals. 

Omar Saif Ghobash, assistant minister for cultural affairs at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and British writer Ed Hussein, will take part in a panel discussion moderated by Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News, on the findings of a pan-Arab study titled “Mosque and state: How Arabs see the future.” 

The research, whose findings will be unveiled at the ASF, was commissioned by Arab News and conducted by YouGov using online interviews of 3,079 Arabic speakers aged 18 years or above, and residing across 18 countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The findings suggest Arabs harbor deep dissatisfaction at religion being misused by politicians. It also portends the decline of religion-based political parties and extremist organizations in 10 years' time. 

The study sought the views and concerns of Arabs on the top problems for their countries, the MENA region’s main conflict drivers, women’s empowerment and the intersection of religion and politics in their lives.

“The findings of this study, which are perhaps backed with the reality unfolding on the ground in Lebanon and Iraq today, is that Arabs will no longer forgive political exploitation and corruption, and religious parties are no longer an exception,” Faisal J. Abbas said.

“When you dive into the findings of this poll, perhaps the events unfolding should come as no surprise. Yes, the Arab world is predicted to remain religious, but people overwhelmingly want religion to be a private matter and source for spiritual guidance, not political decision making.”

A separate ASF discussion will debate whether the world is heading into the next decade by starting with a global economic recession and what can be done to mitigate its effect. 

“The forum presents today’s challenges and opportunities to the world’s leading decision-makers who can address them in a precise, balanced and politically scientific manner, so we can best learn how to anticipate, manage and maintain socio-political equilibrium in the region and beyond,” said Saeed Al-Etr, assistant secretary-general of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. 

“Hosting this tolerant, open-minded, future-forward approach to tackling the big issues that face our world, is paramount to our aims to bring greater harmony and unity to the world, and a testament to the UAE’s continuous efforts to spread a culture of tolerance and coexistence by forecasting and preparing for the future.”

Topics: ArabStrategyForum Arab Strategy Forum

