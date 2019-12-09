You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand volcano spews ash plume in eruption, several injured

New Zealand volcano spews ash plume in eruption, several injured

The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active. (AFP)
Updated 09 December 2019
Reuters

New Zealand volcano spews ash plume in eruption, several injured

  • As many as 100 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began
  • The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active
Updated 09 December 2019
Reuters

WELLINGTON: A volcano erupted in New Zealand on Monday, spewing a plume of ash thousands of feet into the air, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying tourists were among several people unaccounted for as emergency services mounted a rescue operation.
As many as 100 people were in the vicinity when the eruption began about 2:11 p.m. (0111 GMT) on White Island, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the east coast of North Island, authorities said, sending up smoke visible from the mainland.
“We believe 100 people were on or around the island,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, adding that a rescue operation had begun, although it was too early to confirm any injuries or deaths.
“A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore,” she added. “It does appear to be a very significant issue...particularly the scale of people affected, at this stage.”
Many of those affected could be tourists, she said.
“I’m not sure if these people were on the island or near it, but there was definitely one group out there and they definitely needed medical care,” said Judy Turner, the mayor of the coastal town of Whakatāne, near White Island.
“There were some injuries and the focus is on getting these injured people back safely and to get them to a hospital.”
There seemed to be no danger for people in coastal areas farther away, she added.
The island’s immediate surroundings were hazardous because of the eruption, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement, adding that falling ash might affect some areas.
The “short-lived eruption” threw an ash plume about 12,000 ft (3,658 m) high, New Zealand’s geoscience agency GNS Science said in a statement, but added there were no current signs of an escalation.
The White Island volcano is one of New Zealand’s most active.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Offbeat
New Zealand sinkhole reveals glimpse into 60,000-year-old volcano
World
New Zealand plans to create massive marine sanctuary

Syrian president’s uncle faces Paris money laundering trial

Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
AP

Syrian president’s uncle faces Paris money laundering trial

  • Watchdog organizations filed a complaint in Paris in 2014 charging that the value of his French real estate holdings exceeds his income
  • The 82-year-old will not appear in court himself for medical reasons
Updated 33 min 33 sec ago
AP

PARIS: The uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad is going on trial in Paris, accused of illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire.
Rifaat Assad, a former Syrian vice president and brother to longtime leader Hafez Assad, has lived in Europe since his exile from Syria following a failed coup attempt in the 1980s.
Watchdog organizations filed a complaint in Paris in 2014 charging that the value of his French real estate holdings — some 90 million euros ($99.5 million) — far exceeds his known income.
French authorities have been probing his finances since then, and an investigating judge ordered him earlier this year to stand trial for money laundering.
Rifaat Assad denies the charges “completely,” Cedric Anthony-Btesh, a representative of the family, told The Associated Press on Monday.
The trial kicks off Monday afternoon. The 82-year-old will not appear in court himself for medical reasons, Anthony-Btesh said.

Topics: Rifaat al-Assad President Bashar Al-Assad

Related

Middle-East
Air strikes kill five pro-Iran fighters in Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Airstrikes kill 19 civilians in northwest Syria

Latest updates

Syrian president’s uncle faces Paris money laundering trial
EU weighs response to Turkey-Libya maritime border deal
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray dedicates her rousing farewell speech to the Philippines
Unemployment high on list of Arab youth’s major concerns
Turkey deports 11 French ‘terrorist’ suspects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.