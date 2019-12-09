You are here

Esam Al-Wagait, director of Saudi Arabia’s National Information Center

  Al-Wagait obtained  bachelor's degree in computer science from King Saud University in 1998
Dr. Esam Al-Wagait has been the director of the National Information Center since October 2019. 

Earlier Al-Wagait served as the CEO of the National Digitaization Unit from June 2018 to October 2019. He was also the deputy minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from October 2016 to June 2018, dean of King Saud University (KSU) from April 2012 to March 2016 and assistant professor and faculty member at the Computer Science department of the university from November 2011 to August 2015.

Al-Wagait also served as the KSU’s portal and e-services department manager from 2006 to 2009. He also worked as a consultant at the Ministry of Education from August 2015 to December 2015, and was an IT consultant at the Ministry of Higher Education from January 2010 to December 2010. 

Al-Wagait obtained  bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 1998. He went abroad for further studies and did his master’s in computer science at the University of Southern California in 2006. Al-Wagait did his Ph.D. in computer science from the Polytechnic University of Valencia in 2011. 

He is also a board member of the General Authority for Statistics, which is a government entity. It implements all statistical works, ensures technical supervision of the statistical sector, which includes a system of multiple statistical centers and units that were established within the administrative structures of government entities and some of the private sector institutions.

Saudi Arabia wins praise for showcasing ancient cultural heritage

Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia wins praise for showcasing ancient cultural heritage

  • It has introduced Saudi and Arab heritage to more than 5 million people across the world
Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Alessandra Capodiferro, director of the National Roman Museum, on Monday, expressed pride that her museum was hosting the exhibition “Roads of Arabia: Masterpieces of Antiquities in Saudi Arabia Across the Ages.”

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah on Nov. 26, has already been hosted by a number of prominent international museums.

Capodiferro praised the international reputation achieved by the exhibition, which features many important artifacts, including hunting gear, weapons, jewelry, utensils made from precious metals, glass, alabaster, ceramics, sculptures and wall paintings — all of which are an expression of local production, trade exchange and cultural contact.

She said that the most important achievements of the research conducted in the Kingdom over the decades by Saudi specialists and archeological missions, including those headed by Italian teams, revealed the rich history of the Arabian Peninsula mentioned in ancient literature. Excavations conducted on these missions have led to the discovery of a significant number of artifacts dating back to several epochs — prehistoric, ancient, Roman Imperial and late antiquity.

The exhibition highlights the successive civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula, and provides examples of cultural interaction between Arab and Roman civilizations. It will continue for three months in Rome, its 17th station. Hosted in the most prominent international museums in European, American and Asian cities, it has introduced Saudi and Arab heritage to more than 5 million international visitors.

