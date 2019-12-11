You are here

Mubadala has invested $100bn in US, eyes China

Tech is a focus at Mubadala. (Supplied)
Updated 11 December 2019
Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Co. has invested $100 billion in the US, more than 40 percent of its roughly $240 billion portfolio, Deputy CEO Waleed Al-Muhairi said on Tuesday.

“What that tells you is that from our perspective the risk reward equation works in the US,” he said at the SALT conference in Abu Dhabi, adding that most of the investments are direct, with a small portion indirectly invested through funds.
He said the remaining part of the portfolio is almost equally split between three regions — the UAE, Europe and Asia.
Muhairi said Mubadala has invested $2 billion in China in 15-16 sectors from its $10 billion UAE China fund and could step up investments in the mainland.
“China is the UAE’s largest trading partner, it is an important economic relationship for us,” he said.
Mubadala would want to participate in some “shape, way or form” in the growth of China, which could become the largest economy in the world, Muhairi said.
Technology is a focus for Mubadala, he added.
Mubadala has invested $15 billion in Softbank’s Vision Fund I and recently announced plans to invest $250 million through two funds in technology firms in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Saudi business chiefs back 2020 budget

  • 2020 spending plan hailed as a positive driver in boosting country’s economy
RIYADH: Saudi businesses have welcomed spending plans of SR1.02 trillion ($272 billion) next year, announced by King Salman.

The Council of Saudi Chambers praised the efforts of the monarch, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and others in reaching an agreement on the 2020 budget.

The government has predicted revenues of SR833 billion and a deficit of SR187 billion for next year, considered an indicator of the success of the Kingdom’s economic policies amid a bleak global economic backdrop.

Chairman of the Council of Saudi Chambers Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Abaidi said that the Saudi business sector was optimistic about the new spending plans.

“These figures reflect the effective impact of the economic reform measures, the economy’s restructuring and diversification of sources of income,” he added.

Al-Abaidi praised the king and the crown prince for supporting the Saudi economy through numerous projects and initiatives aimed at boosting the business sector.

He said the most notable were business performance improvement initiatives, privatization, private-sector stimulation and local promotion programs.

“This has paved the way for the Kingdom to get the best international classifications, including its first world ranking in business environment reforms, which made it a hub for investments,” Al-Abaidi added.

The business chief reiterated King Salman’s determination to continue implementing reforms, diversifying sources of income, making optimal use of resources, empowering the private sector, and improving transparency and efficiency in government spending to boost growth rates.

“These trends are one of the most important requirements for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.

The council’s vice chairman, Muneer bin Saad, said the budget for the new year focused on investing in the human element and sectors that directly affected the lives of citizens, including the development of services.

Saad added the monarch had directed to extend the disbursement of the cost of living allowance until the end of 2020.

Council member Abdullah Al-Odaim said the budget met the expectations of Saudi citizens, and strengthened the confidence of international investors, as figures showed the determination of the state to move forward in its policies to raise the efficiency of government spending.

They also showed increases in non-oil revenues, projected to grow more in light of the improvement of economic activity.

The delegated secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers, Hussain Al-Abdulqader, said the Saudi business sector welcomed the budget which through
its projects and programs would help improve investment opportunities as well as the Saudi economy, ultimately strengthening the Kingdom’s global economic standing.

