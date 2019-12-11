You are here

70% Saudi citizens, residents satisfied with health care

Seventy percent of Saudi citizens have a positive outlook toward the Kingdom’s health services, according to a national survey. (Supplied)
SPA

  • The study showed that 65 percent of people surveyed trusted the ministry to improve and develop medical care services
SPA

RIYADH: Seventy percent of Saudi citizens have a positive outlook toward the Kingdom’s health services, according to a national survey.

And the competence of Saudi doctors and nurses was highest among the reasons for people being confident about the services provided by the country’s Ministry of Health.

The results of the study, conducted by the National Center for Public Opinion Polls, showed that 84 percent of citizens and residents were satisfied with the ministry’s efforts in combating infectious diseases.

On the satisfaction scale, 63 percent of respondents were happy with its handling of common diseases, 68 percent with the establishment of sophisticated medical centers, 66 percent with existing medical services, and 69 percent with the ministry’s representation in the media in terms of promoting its different services and various awareness campaigns.

Of the 1,252 people randomly questioned from throughout the Kingdom, 47 percent gave less-positive feedback about the provision of treatment services abroad, with 46 percent skeptical about the recruitment of foreign medical staff.

A consensus 92 percent gave a positive reaction to the annual medical services put in place by the ministry during the Hajj season, with 76 percent agreeing there had been an improvement in service-level provision over the last three years. However, 11 percent thought the level was weak and 13 percent said they did not perceive any improvement.

The study showed that 65 percent of people surveyed trusted the ministry to improve and develop medical care services, although 15 percent did not share that trust, and 19 percent were neutral on the matter.

Of those quizzed for the opinion poll, 63 percent were men and 37 percent women, with 91 percent of them being Saudis. The survey was carried out for 24 hours through a scientific methodology that relied on a direct phone interview with participants.

Topics: saudi citizens Saudi healthcare

Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia

Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
(SPA)

Makkah governor launches online Arabic poetry encyclopedia

  • The Umm Al-Qura University carried out the project
  • It contains information about 3,400 poets
Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
(SPA)

MAKKAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal launched the “first online Arabic poetry encyclopedia” at the principality’s head office in Makkah on Tuesday.

The Umm Al-Qura University carried out the project. The Makkah governor was briefed about the project, which involved 67 researchers of the Arabic Language Research Center.

It contains information about 3,400 poets dating back to the pre-Islamic era. The encyclopedia aims to create a reference for literary Arabic language and facilitate scientific research with a powerful search engine designed by the university’s Engineering Research Center. It will help researchers interested in acoustic, lexical, linguistic and artistic studies in Arabic poetry.

Umm Al-Qura University President Abdullah Bafail and other university officials attended the ceremony.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah poetry

