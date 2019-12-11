You are here

date 2019-12-11

Imaan Hammam rides the NYC subway for Moschino

Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam opened and closed the Moschino Pre-Fall 2020 show. AFP
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Imaan Hammam rides the NYC subway for Moschino

  • Moschino's first catwalk show in New York took place at the Transit Museum
  • Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam opened and closed the subway-inspired runway
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: For Moschino’s first catwalk show in New York — the brand typically shows in Milan — creative director Jeremy Scott chose to present the Italian label’s pre-fall 2020 collection at New York’s Transit Museum, with oversized Moschino Metrocards as the show invitations.

Show-goers were provided a car and a seat number within the Downtown institution housing artefacts of commuter systems, which is located two miles from Pratt University where Scott studied, and they buckled in for a show that was certainly a ride.

The runway show’s soundtrack opened with the familiar screeching of a train pulling in followed by the recording “Stand clear of the closing doors, please,” before hip-hop music began blasting through the speakers.

Opening the show was Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam, who strutted down the museum’s platform through two rows of vintage subway cars. The first look of the collection was a cozy, grey tracksuit boasting oversized zippers that was paired with a fur stole, piles of gold chains and the quintessential New York footwear, Timberland boots.

 The Netherlands-bred beauty also closed the show, wearing a slinky, plunging gown that was dripping with embellishments. Naturally, the eveningwear was accessorized with an oversized Moschino boombox.

The 23-year-old joined the likes of supermodels Winnie Harlow, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Joan Smalls and Halima Aden, who all strode down Scott’s subway-runway in front of a star-studded front row that included American singer Kacey Musgraves, “Euphoria” star Storm Reid and “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch. Each catwalk model sported temporary ink crafted by celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy.




Halima Aden donned a graphic, white suit covered in illustrations and an oversized ball-cap over her hijab. AFP

For her part, Somali-American model Aden, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, donned a graphic, white suit covered in illustrations and an oversized ball-cap over her hijab.

According to the show notes, Moschino’s pre-fall 2020 collection is meant to hit all the stylistic nuances of the Big Apple. This resulted in a lineup of stacked, nameplate gold chains, oversized baseball caps, XXL gold watches, platform boots that laced up the leg, vibrant windbreakers and beaded eveningwear that’s sure to costume Scott’s loyal celebrity clients such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj on red carpets in the months to come. 

Topics: Imaan Hammam Moschino Halima Aden

Nike launches its first range of modest swimwear that caters to hijab-wearing athletes

Nike announced the arrival of the company’s first full-coverage swimsuits. Supplied
Updated 29 min 48 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem 

Nike launches its first range of modest swimwear that caters to hijab-wearing athletes

  • Nike announced the arrival of its first range of full-coverage modest swimwear in Dubai on Tuesday
  • The new collection comes with water-resistant leggings, tunics and a hijab
Updated 29 min 48 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem 

DUBAI: Nike’s latest innovation is a game-changing one. Following the launch of its highly-successful Nike Pro Hijab in 2017, the athletic giant has just unveiled its brand new range of modest swimwear that caters to hijab-wearing women and is set to change the face of sport globally. 

Aptly entitled the “Victory Swim Collection,” the body-skimming range includes a full-coverage, water-repellent swimsuit in addition to separate options, such as tunic tops, swim leggings and a hijab that can be worn together or mixed and matched. 

The size-inclusive collection was inspired when the Nike swimwear design team took a trip to South East Asia, where they observed children swimming in co-ed pools, but no mothers. 

“We realized that there are some women who are under-served,” noted Martha Moore, Vice President of Design at Nike, during the unveiling of the collection in Dubai this week.

Aptly entitled the “Victory Swim Collection,” the body-skimming range includes a full-coverage, water-repellent swimsuit in addition to separate options. Supplied

“Our goal at Nike is to make sport a daily habit from when you’re really little to when you’re really old and I was seeing people not feeling comfortable in the water because they didn’t have the right innovation or the right product to wear to be able to do any sport in or around the water,” she added.

The first step the Nike designers took before creating the prototype was to speak with female swimmers from diverse communities, to discuss the need for high-performance, modest swimwear. 

The sportswear brand went on to create the first prototype, which they gave to several women to test out. The feedback from the women was virtually the same, pointing out the desire for garments that are not tight, but are lightweight and water-resistant. 

Taking the feedback into consideration, the Nike designers created an updated version, resulting in a body-skimming garment made out of yarn, nylon and spandex knit fabric. The designers added a DWR finish so that the quick-drying material doesn’t absorb, but repels, water. 

Additionally, each swimsuit is equipped with a built-in Nike Pro Shape Bra with perforated cups so that water drains through as one swims. Meanwhile, the Swim Hijab features an integrated mesh pocket that holds hair in place to eliminate strands from getting loose or undone in the water.

Each swimsuit is equipped with a built-in Nike Pro Shape Bra with perforated cups so that water drains through as one swims. Supplied

The new range of swimwear was tested out by athletes, including the first Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari, and this time around, the responses were more positive. “When I first heard the news, I was super excited. I knew it was going to be life-changing,” shared Lari. 

“It’s beyond amazing for the Muslim and hijabi community,” added Egyptian athlete and Nike + Run Club Coach Manal Rostom. 

But the high-performance gear, which was two-years in the making, doesn’t only cater specifically to Muslim athletes but to all women who desire modest or protective options. With UPF 40+, the head-to-toe swimwear is perfect for women who suffer from skin cancer or who wish to shield their body from the sun’s UV rays in addition to those who desire to dress conservatively while swimming. 

The high-performance gear, which was two-years in the making, doesn’t only cater specifically to Muslim athletes but to all women who desire modest or protective options. Supplied

“I don’t wear the hijab, but when I go diving or swimming, I do want to dress modestly,” shares Nouf Al-Osaimi, Saudi Arabia-born diver. “So this collection makes me feel more empowered and I really think it’s going to break stereotypes.”

Adding to her statement, Moore said, “During the design process, we didn’t want to just address the elite performer but the everyday person who wants to be around the water. Whether they’re paddle-boarding or just lounging by the beach.” 

The Nike Victory Swim Collection will be available from Feb. 1 online and at select global retailers, including Nike Dubai. 

Topics: Nike modest swimwear

