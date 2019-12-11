Imaan Hammam rides the NYC subway for Moschino

DUBAI: For Moschino’s first catwalk show in New York — the brand typically shows in Milan — creative director Jeremy Scott chose to present the Italian label’s pre-fall 2020 collection at New York’s Transit Museum, with oversized Moschino Metrocards as the show invitations.

Show-goers were provided a car and a seat number within the Downtown institution housing artefacts of commuter systems, which is located two miles from Pratt University where Scott studied, and they buckled in for a show that was certainly a ride.

The runway show’s soundtrack opened with the familiar screeching of a train pulling in followed by the recording “Stand clear of the closing doors, please,” before hip-hop music began blasting through the speakers.

Opening the show was Moroccan-Egyptian model Imaan Hammam, who strutted down the museum’s platform through two rows of vintage subway cars. The first look of the collection was a cozy, grey tracksuit boasting oversized zippers that was paired with a fur stole, piles of gold chains and the quintessential New York footwear, Timberland boots.

The Netherlands-bred beauty also closed the show, wearing a slinky, plunging gown that was dripping with embellishments. Naturally, the eveningwear was accessorized with an oversized Moschino boombox.

The 23-year-old joined the likes of supermodels Winnie Harlow, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Joan Smalls and Halima Aden, who all strode down Scott’s subway-runway in front of a star-studded front row that included American singer Kacey Musgraves, “Euphoria” star Storm Reid and “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch. Each catwalk model sported temporary ink crafted by celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy.







Halima Aden donned a graphic, white suit covered in illustrations and an oversized ball-cap over her hijab. AFP



For her part, Somali-American model Aden, who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp, donned a graphic, white suit covered in illustrations and an oversized ball-cap over her hijab.

According to the show notes, Moschino’s pre-fall 2020 collection is meant to hit all the stylistic nuances of the Big Apple. This resulted in a lineup of stacked, nameplate gold chains, oversized baseball caps, XXL gold watches, platform boots that laced up the leg, vibrant windbreakers and beaded eveningwear that’s sure to costume Scott’s loyal celebrity clients such as Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj on red carpets in the months to come.