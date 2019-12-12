Saudi FM receives Pakistani counterpart

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Abdullah in Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.
On Wednesday, Gent Cakaj, Albanian acting minister for Europe and foreign affairs, also held a meeting with the Saudi foreign minster.
They discussed ways to boost bilateral relations. The ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual exemption from short-term residence visas for holders of diplomatic and special passports from both countries.