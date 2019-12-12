You are here

Saudi FM receives Pakistani counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Abdullah holds talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Riyadh on Wednesday. (MOFA)
Updated 12 December 2019

Saudi FM receives Pakistani counterpart

Updated 12 December 2019

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Abdullah in Riyadh on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, the foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

On Wednesday, Gent Cakaj, Albanian acting minister for Europe and foreign affairs, also held a meeting with the Saudi foreign minster. 

They discussed ways to boost bilateral relations. The ministers also signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual exemption from short-term residence visas for holders of diplomatic and special passports from both countries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah International Book Fair

