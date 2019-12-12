You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman issues royal decree to fight corruption

King Salman issues royal decree to fight corruption

King Salman has approved organizing preparations for combating financial and administrative corruption. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3ss3

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman issues royal decree to fight corruption

  • The royal decree approved organizing preparations for combating financial and administrative corruption
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Three royal orders were issued on Thursday to fight financial and administrative corruption.

The organizational and structural arrangements related to combating financial and administrative corruption include the following:

Approving the organizational and structural arrangements related to combating financial and administrative corruption, in the correct form. 

The organizational and structural arrangements related to fighting financial and administrative corruption include the following:

• Incorporating the Control and Investigation Authority and the Mabahith to the National Anti-Corruption Authority and altering its name to Control and Anti-Corruption Authority.

• The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission shall assume the power given to the head of the Supervision and Investigation Commission, as well as exercising the powers of the head of the Mabahith. He may also delegate whomever he deems to exercise some of these powers, until all the necessary legal procedures are completed and acted upon.

• A criminal investigation and prosecution unit shall be established in the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority which will be responsible for criminal investigations and the prosecution of criminal cases related to financial and administrative corruption.

• The head of the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority shall coordinate with the attorney general for the Public Prosecution to continue investigating cases of financial and administrative corruption in some regions of the Kingdom that do not have branches of the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority, provided that a specific mechanism is established between the Public Prosecution and the Authority to ensure that these cases are identified and followed up by the Authority, in addition to monitoring their outcome.

• Spatial jurisdiction shall be held in all cases related to financial and administrative corruption at the special court for Riyadh.

• The Control and Anti-Corruption Authority shall take the necessary measures regarding the crimes of financial and administrative corruption, its perpetrators and its parties, whether they are regular people or civil or military employees, or those in their position or others, or people with a moral character related to these crimes.

• The judgment issued by the competent court to convict any employee or those in his position of a criminal offense related to financial and administrative corruption results in their dismissal from their post.

• If the investigation with the public employee or those in his position results in strong suspicions affecting the dignity or the integrity of the job, the Authority’s president may, after discussing the matter with the head of the agency to which the employee is affiliated, suggest his dismissal by royal order, without affecting the completion of criminal proceedings against him.

• If an irrelevant increase occurs in the wealth of the public employee and those in his position after assuming the job that does not commensurate with his income or resources based on evidence from financial investigations proving that he had committed financial or administrative corruption crimes, then he shall prove that his wealth has been acquired legitimately. If he is unable to prove so, the results of the financial investigations shall be referred to the Authority’s Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit, to investigate the employee in question and take the necessary measures.

The royal decree also included that the necessary procedures be completed in accordance with the provisions.

An order was issued for Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein, head of the Control and Investigation Authority to resign from his position, and to be appointed a member of the Shoura Council.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman corruption

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Why Saudi reforms are bad news for the world’s terrorists

New group set up to monitor cancer treatment costs

Updated 4 min ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

New group set up to monitor cancer treatment costs

  • Cost of medical treatment for cancer has become a burden, with average cost per patient at SR1m
Updated 4 min ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched the Saudi Oncology Health Economics Expert Group (SHARP), the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East which will evaluate the costs of treatment and create a platform for cancer patients and survivors.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Saudi Society of Clinical Pharmacy (SSCP) and AstraZeneca on Thursday to establish SHARP, which will act as an consultancy council made up of clinical decision-makers when it comes to effective treatment measures.

“It was important to bring together a group of medical and economic experts who can give recommendations on how to evaluate costly treatment. The dependency and evaluation of these medications
should rest upon the value of the treatment, and not its cost,” AstraZeneca’s GCC cluster president Ismail Shehada said.

The cost of medical treatment for cancer has become a burden both to patients and to companies and hospitals. According to the Saudi
Oncology Society, the average cost
of treatment for a cancer patient is approximately SR1 million ($267,000) per year.

“This indirectly affects the patient’s interest,” said Shehada. By providing hospitals and decision-makers with a list of effective treatment, “You limit the process and time it takes for them to obtain new oncology treatment.”

Former cancer patients are also participating in SHARP. This platform will allow them to talk about their struggles, how they received their treatment, the time it took to receive it, and their input on what they thought pharmaceutical companies and the health sector could have done to help to facilitate better and faster treatment. This can help to improve health service quality and patient experience.

SHARP will include representatives of pharmacoeconomics, the science of comparing pharmaceutical drugs, from various health sectors including the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, National Guard Hospital, Ministry of Health, King Faisal Specialized Hospital.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Lifestyle
‘No shame in being sick’: Arab journalist fights breast cancer, creates awareness campaign along the way
Saudi Arabia
Saudi sisters lead lifesaving awareness campaign over killer cancer gene

Latest updates

New group set up to monitor cancer treatment costs
Jeddah international book fair to feature 350,000 titles
Gas stations closed for failure to abide by new regulations
Israel bars Gaza’s Christians from visiting Bethlehem and Jerusalem at Christmas
Saudi Arabia’s growing cafe society offers tasty investment opportunities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.