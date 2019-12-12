King Salman issues royal decree to fight corruption

JEDDAH: Three royal orders were issued on Thursday to fight financial and administrative corruption.

The organizational and structural arrangements related to combating financial and administrative corruption include the following:

Approving the organizational and structural arrangements related to combating financial and administrative corruption, in the correct form.

• Incorporating the Control and Investigation Authority and the Mabahith to the National Anti-Corruption Authority and altering its name to Control and Anti-Corruption Authority.

• The president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission shall assume the power given to the head of the Supervision and Investigation Commission, as well as exercising the powers of the head of the Mabahith. He may also delegate whomever he deems to exercise some of these powers, until all the necessary legal procedures are completed and acted upon.

• A criminal investigation and prosecution unit shall be established in the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority which will be responsible for criminal investigations and the prosecution of criminal cases related to financial and administrative corruption.

• The head of the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority shall coordinate with the attorney general for the Public Prosecution to continue investigating cases of financial and administrative corruption in some regions of the Kingdom that do not have branches of the Control and Anti-Corruption Authority, provided that a specific mechanism is established between the Public Prosecution and the Authority to ensure that these cases are identified and followed up by the Authority, in addition to monitoring their outcome.

• Spatial jurisdiction shall be held in all cases related to financial and administrative corruption at the special court for Riyadh.

• The Control and Anti-Corruption Authority shall take the necessary measures regarding the crimes of financial and administrative corruption, its perpetrators and its parties, whether they are regular people or civil or military employees, or those in their position or others, or people with a moral character related to these crimes.

• The judgment issued by the competent court to convict any employee or those in his position of a criminal offense related to financial and administrative corruption results in their dismissal from their post.

• If the investigation with the public employee or those in his position results in strong suspicions affecting the dignity or the integrity of the job, the Authority’s president may, after discussing the matter with the head of the agency to which the employee is affiliated, suggest his dismissal by royal order, without affecting the completion of criminal proceedings against him.

• If an irrelevant increase occurs in the wealth of the public employee and those in his position after assuming the job that does not commensurate with his income or resources based on evidence from financial investigations proving that he had committed financial or administrative corruption crimes, then he shall prove that his wealth has been acquired legitimately. If he is unable to prove so, the results of the financial investigations shall be referred to the Authority’s Criminal Investigation and Prosecution Unit, to investigate the employee in question and take the necessary measures.

The royal decree also included that the necessary procedures be completed in accordance with the provisions.

An order was issued for Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Ibrahim Al-Hussein, head of the Control and Investigation Authority to resign from his position, and to be appointed a member of the Shoura Council.