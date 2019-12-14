You are here

Oil hits three-month high as trade and Brexit fog lift

Global stocks and sterling gained amid relief at the UK election result and progress in resolving the US-China trade war. The 18-month dispute and uncertainty around Brexit have weighed heavily on the world economy. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

  • Investor hopes on the rise after US-China progress and UK poll result ‘remove layer of uncertainty for global economy’
LONDON: Oil rose on Friday to its highest price in nearly three months as progress in resolving the US-China trade dispute and Britain’s general election result appeared to lift two clouds that have been dampening investor appetite for risk.

US sources said on Thursday that Washington has set its terms for a trade deal with Beijing, offering to suspend some tariffs on goods and cut others in exchange for Chinese purchases of more American farm goods.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed to the highest since Sept. 23. It was up 45 cents at $64.65 in mid-afternoon trade in London as West Texas Intermediate crude gained 21 cents to $59.39.

The 18-month trade war has been a dampener for oil prices, while uncertainty around Brexit has also weighed. Britain’s ruling Conservative Party won a large majority in Thursday’s general election, giving it the power to take the country out of the EU.

“An eventful past 24 hours has removed a layer of uncertainty for the global economy,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“Yet it remains to be seen whether the return of the feelgood factor is enough to set oil prices on a definitive northerly trajectory.”

A drop in the US dollar against the backdrop of a strong pound helped boost commodities. 

“Risk appetite among financial investors is now likely to remain high thanks to the deal between the US and China and the forthcoming end to the Brexit cliffhanger,” said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank.

“This will also benefit the oil price,” he added.

Brent has rallied by almost 21 percent in 2019, supported by efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to cut production.

The alliance, known as OPEC+, agreed last week to lower supply by a further 500,000 barrels per day as of Jan. 1. They have been limiting supply since 2017, helping to clear a glut that built up in 2014-2016.

OPEC’s own research indicates that the oil market in 2020 may see a small supply deficit, although the International Energy Agency sees global inventories rising despite the further step by OPEC+. 

Global stocks and sterling also gained on Friday as the double dose of relief around US-China trade and the UK election undercut safe-haven sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen, and led markets to scale back expectations of more interest rates cuts around the world.

“Global investors have been given two of the biggest gifts on their Christmas list and should be appreciative for a while at least,” said Sean Callow, a senior forex analyst at Westpac.

“Global equity indices such as MSCI World should set more record highs and sterling could push above $1.36.”

The pound reached its highest since mid-2018 as exit polls and then UK election results wiped out any chance of a victory by the left-wing Labour opposition or a hung parliament, which had been a worry for investors.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson won a commanding majority in Britain’s Parliament, giving him the power to deliver Brexit, though trade talks with the EU are set to drag on for months yet.

Argentina issues decree making it harder for businesses to fire workers

  • Current inflation in the country is above 50%
  • New economy minister said the new administration will emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program
BUENOS AIRES: Argentine workers fired without just cause over the next 180 days will be paid double the normal exit package under a decree announced over the weekend, as the new government breaks with the pro-business stance of the previous administration.
The “Decree of Need and Urgency” says in cases of dismissal without just cause during the term of the decree, “the affected workers will have the right to receive double the corresponding compensation in accordance with current legislation.”
Peronist President Alberto Fernandez was sworn in on Tuesday, promising an end to outgoing leader Mauricio Macri’s pro-business policies, as inflation roars at above 50%, poverty increases and economic growth sputters.
The new economy minister on Wednesday said Macri’s fiscal tightening measures had failed, and that the new administration would emphasize economic growth over the deficit reduction program that was at the heart of Macri’s push to re-integrate Argentina with the international financial markets.
Argentina’s unemployment rate rose to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2019, a percentage point higher than a year earlier, the government said in a press release announcing the decree.
Young people were especially hard hit, it said, with young women suffering a jobless rate of 24%.
“By decision of President Alberto Fernandez, the public emergency in occupational matters is declared in view of the need to stop the aggravation of the labor crisis,” the press release announcing the decree said.

