Diriyah Oasis makes family fun accessible during Diriyah Season

The Reflection Zone includes the Diriyah Wheel, a towering Ferris wheel offering views of the surrounding area, waterfall swings that magically dissipate as you swing through them. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 14 December 2019
Hala Tashkandi

  • The area features new attractions, old favorites and plenty of entertainment for people of all ages
AD DIRIYAH: Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Season has featured many exciting one-time events such as concerts, the Formula E Prix, and the historic Clash on the Dunes fight, but there’s always plenty more fun to be had in Diriyah. One of the most popular attractions available in the area is the Diriyah Oasis.

Diriyah Oasis is a funfair-type attraction in the heart of Diriyah. Split into four zones — Nature, Imagination, Reflection and Excitement. The 130,000 square meter area features new attractions, old favorites and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

The Nature Zone includes outdoorsy activities such as a “forest walk,” an elevated obstacle course to challenge you, a butterfly dome, where people can take a walk inside a butterfly-filled bubble and learn more about their life cycles, and even a special area where they can experience the feeling of skydiving.

The Reflection Zone includes the Diriyah Wheel, a towering Ferris wheel offering views of the surrounding Diriyah area, waterfall swings that magically dissipate as you swing through them, and a series of sand art sculptures.

The Imagination Zone contains attractions such as a series of escape rooms, urban ping pong tables that can take four, six, or even eight players, illusion rooms and an urban maze.

The Excitement Zone features drone racing, laser tag, bumper cars and a video game arena where visitors can indulge in some rounds of popular multiplayer games.

Workshops are available throughout each area where kids and adults can create artwork to take home (such as birdfeeders or plant pots in the Nature Zone, futuristic abstract art in the Excitement Zone, and so on), and also themed carnival games with several prizes on offer, ensuring no one goes home empty-handed.

And of course, a variety of restaurants and cafes have set up shop in the area, from the quick and casual eateries such as the Mexican-inspired Fire Grill or the donut bakery Glaze, up to more fancy eateries such as the French Le Relais de l’Entrecote steak restaurant or the Armenian Mayrig. There’s even a Starbucks, set up high on one of the Oasis’s two main gates, where you can enjoy a coffee while overlooking the entire area.

Payments in the Oasis are made by way of rechargeable electronic bracelets, which you can preload with money at various points in the park. However, the bracelets are only used for the attractions, which range in price between SR20-60 ($5.5-16). Food and drinks are purchased normally.

The Diriyah Oasis was designed to pay tribute to Diriyah’s historical importance and reflect the rich heritage, architecture and resources of Saudi Arabia and the region.

The Oasis is open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Entry tickets can be purchased for SR100 from the Diriyah Season website, or from the Jarir Bookstore.

Topics: DIRIYAH SEASON Diriyah Ad Diriyah

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

  • More than 220 diplomats, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries, are taking part in the conference
VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

