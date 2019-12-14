You are here

  • Home
  • Festival celebrating traditional Saudi markets opens in Eastern Province

Festival celebrating traditional Saudi markets opens in Eastern Province

1 / 3
A festival aimed at reviving traditional Saudi markets. (SPA)
2 / 3
A festival aimed at reviving traditional Saudi markets. (SPA)
3 / 3
A festival aimed at reviving traditional Saudi markets. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99akc

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Festival celebrating traditional Saudi markets opens in Eastern Province

  • Visitors will be given an insight into regional life more than 60 years ago
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

DAMMAM: A festival aimed at reviving traditional Saudi markets on Friday opened in the Eastern Province.

Undersecretary-general of the region’s secretariat, Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla, inaugurated the Ayyam Souq Al-Hob (Days of Love Souq) Festival, which will run for 10 days under the title, “New is Good but Old is Gold.”

Eastern Province Mayor Fahad Al-Jubeir, said the event was important both locally and nationally in helping to highlight ancient customs and traditions to a modern Saudi generation.

Visitors will be given an insight into regional life more than 60 years ago, through interactive presentations, folk and theater shows, activities, and craft displays.

Topics: Saudi festival saudi market Eastern Province

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi festival seasons for Taif and Al-Soudah launched at the double
Lifestyle
Men in blue captivate audience in colorful Saudi festival show

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

  • More than 220 diplomats, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries, are taking part in the conference
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi interfaith center allocates $1.7 million for initiatives to counter hate speech
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of Vienna-based interfaith center calls for peaceful coexistence

Latest updates

Sudan’s Bashir awaits his fate in corruption trial
Boy, 13, arrested in killing of Barnard College freshman
Japan, Bangladesh cancel official visits to India amid protests over new citizenship law
Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development
New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.