Festival celebrating traditional Saudi markets opens in Eastern Province

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.