You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminded ‘Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors’ and stop supporting paramilitary groups in Iraq and throughout the region. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrzz4

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

  • The US has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops
  • Some attacks blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a “decisive” response if US interests are harmed in Iraq, after a series of rocket attacks on bases.
“We must ... use this opportunity to remind Iran’s leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region,” he said.
The United States has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops, several of which it has blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.
Two rocket attacks this week targeted a compound near Baghdad International Airport, which houses US troops, with an incident Monday wounding Iraqi troops.
“We hope and pray these brave Iraqis will quickly and fully recover from their injuries,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo, who has repeatedly warned Tehran, pinned the blame for the latest attacks squarely on “Iran’s proxies.”
Iran has gained overwhelming influence in Iraq, its neighbor with which it shares a Shiite majority, since the 2003 US invasion brought down Saddam Hussein.
President Donald Trump’s administration, which is close to Iran’s adversaries Saudi Arabia and Israel, has been trying to counter Tehran’s influence around the region, including through sanctions aimed at blocking all its oil exports.
The United States last week imposed sanctions on three leaders of the Shiite paramilitary force Hashed Al-Shaabi, accusing them of taking part in the deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.
Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, a close ally of Iran who also enjoyed cordial relations with the United States, resigned after the two months of demonstrations in which around 460 people have died.

Topics: Iran US Mike Pompeo

Related

Update
Middle-East
US to continue maximum pressure of sanctions on Iran, says Pompeo
Middle-East
Pompeo wants peaceful resolution after ‘Iranian’ Aramco attacks, Zarif warns of ‘all out war’

Former Sudan strongman Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AP

Former Sudan strongman Bashir gets 2 years for corruption

  • Khartoum court is expected to hand down its verdict today
  • If found guilty, Sudan’s ex-president Omar Al-Bashir could be sent to prison for up to 10 years
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AP

KHARTOUM: A court in Sudan convicted former President Omar Al-Bashir of money laundering and corruption on Saturday, sentencing him to two years in prison.

That’s the first verdict in a series of legal proceedings against Al-Bashir, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The verdict came a year after Sudanese protesters first began their revolt against Al-Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian rule. During that time, Sudan landed on the US list for sponsoring terrorism, and the economy has been battered by years of mismanagement and American sanctions.

Before the verdict was read, supporters of Al-Bashir briefly disrupted the proceedings and were pushed out of the courtroom by security forces.

Al-Bashir, 75, has been in custody since April, when Sudan’s military stepped in and removed him from power after months of nationwide protests. The uprising eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians.

The former strongman was charged earlier this year with money laundering, after millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were seized in his home shortly after his ouster.

The Sudanese military has said it would not extradite him to the ICC. The country’s military-civilian transitional government has so far not indicated whether they will hand him over to the The Hague.

The corruption trial is separate from charges against Al-Bashir regarding the killing of protesters during the uprising.

Anti-government demonstrations initially erupted last December over steep price rises and shortages, but soon shifted to calls for Al-Bashir to step down. Security forces responded with a fierce crackdown that killed dozens of protesters in the months prior his ouster.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir

Related

Middle-East
Supporters of Sudan’s Bashir oppose handover to ICC
Middle-East
Sudan’s deposed Bashir questioned over 1989 coup: lawyer

Latest updates

Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed
Former Sudan strongman Bashir gets 2 years for corruption
Hong Kong police make 3 arrests in another explosives case
Nepal seeks review of Gurkha recruitment deal with Britain
Region’s it-girls gather for the wedding of the season in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.