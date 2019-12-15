Model Elisa Sednaoui celebrates her birthday with social media tributes

You are here

Model and humanitarian Elisa Sednaoui turned 31 on Dec. 14. AFP
  • Model and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui Dellal celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday
  • The Egyptian-Italian-French model took to her Instagram Stories to share reposts of birthday tributes from her close friends
DUBAI: Model and philanthropist Elisa Sednaoui Dellal celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday, and received some very special gifts from her nearest and dearest.

The Egyptian-Italian-French model took to her Instagram Stories to share reposts of birthday tributes from her close friends, in addition to heart-warming illustrations hand-drawn by her two sons, Jack, 6, and Samo, 3, with her husband Alexander Dellal.




She shared heart-warming illustrations hand-drawn by her two sons. (Instagram)

 

The sister-in-law of accessories designer Charlotte Olympia also took to the social media platform to upload a sweet screenshot that showed herself on a Facetime call with her dad, who gave her “the best birthday gift.”

The Italy-born beauty, who spent much of her childhood in Egypt, wrote alongside the snap: “My papa giving me the best birthday gift. He tells me he met the father of one of our Funtasia Egypt students, who told him his son eagerly waits everyday for nearly an hour in front of the door of his house for the Funtasia van to come get him because he loves being at the center so much.” 




'My papa giving me the best birthday gift,' she wrote on Instagram Stories. (Instagram)

Funtasia is a cultural center located in Luxor that was founded by the non-profit Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2016 to provide creative learning programs for youth across Egypt. 

The Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s mission is to promote the educational development of children and adults, as well as provide access to hands-on creative learning experiences and programs. Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations inclusive of public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,920 children and youth and trained over 700 adults in both countries, according to its website.

In addition to her philanthropic efforts, the now-31-year-old has plenty to celebrate. Having modeled since a young age for Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren, Sednaoui has also appeared in a string of campaigns for other renowned brands, including Alberta Ferretti and Christian Louboutin to name a few.

Meanwhile, just last month, she partnered with former Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya to guest curate the “Contemporary Curated” auction at Sotheby’s London. 

The sale of ten of the works collected for the auction — which included pieces donated from Arab artists such as Youssef Nabil, Basim Magdy, Etel Adnan and Nadia Ayari — benefitted the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation’s Funtasia project.

Film Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ plays on novelty

The jungle gets more challenging and the game scarier in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ (Supplied)
Updated 15 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Film Review: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ plays on novelty

Updated 15 December 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The remake of the 1996 film “Jumanji” landed in 2017, with an alluring title “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” could be described as sequel of sorts after 22 years. It was a high-octave adventure set in a virtual world, with four teens getting into it through a video game in a drawing room. Each sank into a character from the game, proving a super hit with children and adults, letting their imaginations run riot and indulging in the fantasies they had always desired.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” makes it a trilogy. The jungle gets more challenging and the game scarier. For director Jake Kasdan and co-writers Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg, these alone may not have been enough to avoid franchise boredom. So they add more to their latest plot by giving new avatars to some of the characters, and adding two new ones, played by the brilliant Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, who portray estranged business partners, Eddie and Milo.

The starting point is a breakup between asthmatic Spencer (Alex Wolff) and the sweet Martha (Morgan Turner). While their friends, football player Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) and forever online Bethany (Madison Iseman) are living it up, Spencer is depressed, and in a moment of weakness, decides to play the game, plunging into Jumanji. When his friends find out, they realize he cannot get out by himself and follow him, leaving Bethany behind, and taking Eddie and Milo.

A good part of the film’s freshness comes with the twist it throws up: Some of the virtual characters from the 2017 adventure take on different avatars. Spencer wanted to become the strong and suave Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson) from the previous adventure, but is transformed into pickpocket/cat-burglar Awkwafina. And Spencer’s grandfather, Eddie, gets to be Smolder, with Johnson impersonating DeVito to much hilarity.

The film can be confusing, and the storytelling is somewhat sloppy, but the acting is good and the charisma shines through. The special effects are top-notch, turning the 3D imagery into a thrilling canvas. An undulating desert and African medinas add a touch of the exotica to this virtual wonder.

