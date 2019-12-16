You are here

  • Home
  • Bono, U2 play their first-ever concert in India

Bono, U2 play their first-ever concert in India

Mumbai is the last leg on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 — named after the Irish band U2’s seminal album. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

Bono, U2 play their first-ever concert in India

  • U2 are the latest in a series of major international acts to tour the South Asian country
  • Mumbai is the last leg on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, named after the band’s seminal album
Updated 31 sec ago
AFP

MUMBAI: Irish rockers U2 played their first-ever concert in India Sunday, with top celebrities and mega-fans converging from across the vast nation to the coastal city of Mumbai.
U2 are the latest in a series of major international acts to tour the South Asian country, with Beyonce, Shakira, Coldplay, Demi Lovato and Bryan Adams among the superstars who have played to packed venues.
Some 35,000 tickets were estimated to have been sold for the concert at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, local media reported, with top Bollywood stars posing for photos before entering the venue.
Ahead of the concert, the band posted on their social media accounts a photo of the words “Ahimsa is the highest ideal.”
“We were shaped and formed by Martin Luther King Jr who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi,” frontman Bono told the NDTV news television channel in September.
“So we come as students to the source of inspiration that is ‘Ahimsa’ — non-violence. Indians gave us this. It is the greatest gift to the world.”
Mumbai is the last leg on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 — named after the band’s seminal album — which kicked off on November 8 in Auckland.
The Asia Pacific tour, which first started with stadium concerts in North America and Europe in 2017, marks three decades since the Irish group’s “The Joshua Tree” was released.
Released in March 1987, “The Joshua Tree” reached into the roots of Irish and American music and produced classic hits “With or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

Homemade ‘Nikes’ give Filipino athlete a golden edge

Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

Homemade ‘Nikes’ give Filipino athlete a golden edge

  • Filipino schoolgirl Rhea Bullos bags three gold medals at an athletics competition without wearing shoes
  • Schoolgirl had her feet wrapped in tape and iconic Nike ‘swoosh’ logo drawn on them
Updated 14 December 2019
Reuters

MANILA: To some athletes, brands count for everything when it comes to performance.
Filipino schoolgirl Rhea Bullos bagged three gold medals at an athletics competition this week without wearing shoes, opting instead to wrap her feet in tape and draw an iconic Nike “swoosh” logo on them.
Bullos, 11, was one of several on her team of 12 athletes who made their own footwear because they had only two pairs of running shoes among them at the competition in the central province of Iloilo.
Trainer Predirick Valenzuela said Bullos showed her raw talent after taking up athletics only a month ago. A pair of running shoes could make a big difference in future, he said.
“Winning three medals in a competition like that is difficult, but she did it,” Valenzuela said by telephone from the central province of Iloilo.
“It’s every athlete’s dream to wear spike shoes,” Valenzuela added. “Not necessarily Nike, as long as they have decent shoes to be able to compete.”

Topics: sports Philippines Nike

Related

Sport
SEA Games: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to attend opening ceremony
Offbeat
Want to stay relevant? Fight me, Pacquiao tells Mayweather

Latest updates

Bono, U2 play their first-ever concert in India
Rappler journalist Ressa launches defense in Philippine libel case
US will not accept North Korea-set nuclear deadline, top envoy says
Baby Talk: Tips to help weigh your baby
India protests spread over ‘anti-Muslim’ law

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.