China gives Hong Kong leader ‘unwavering support’

This handout photograph taken and released by the Hong Kong Government on December 16, 2019 shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meeting with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during her annual duty visit, in Hong Kong Hall at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 December 2019
AFP

  • The city’s leader is in Beijing for an annual visit, and is set to meet President Xi Jinping later Monday
  • The past month had seen a lull in the violence and vandalism in the city, after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections
BEIJING: China’s premier told beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday that she had Beijing’s “unwavering support” after a huge rally earlier this month and her government’s thrashing at recent local elections.

The city has been upended by six months of massive pro-democracy protests that have seen violent battles between police and hardcore demonstrators, as well as regular transport disruption.

Protesters have called for the unpopular Lam to stand down as leader, but Li Keqiang said Beijing would give “unwavering support” to her government to maintain the “long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.”

“The central government fully recognizes the efforts you and the SAR (special administrative region) government have paid,” said Li, at a meeting with Lam in the Hong Kong Hall of the imposing Great Hall of People in Beijing.

He said Lam’s government had “tried its best to maintain social stability” amid “an unprecedentedly severe and complicated situation.”

But he also called for the Hong Kong government to “step up studies of the deep-seated conflicts and problems that hinder Hong Kong’s economic and social development” in order to restore calm to the city.

“Hong Kong is yet to get out of its plight. The SAR government must continue its hard work, stop violence and subdue chaos according to laws and restore order,” Li told Lam.

The city’s leader is in Beijing for an annual visit, and is set to meet President Xi Jinping later Monday.

At the meeting with Li, she said she was grateful for the premier’s “care for Hong Kong.”

The semi-autonomous city is ruled under the “one country, two systems” principle, which gives the territory rights unseen on mainland China — rights protesters say are steadily being eroded.

The past month had seen a lull in the violence and vandalism in the city, after pro-democracy parties won a landslide in local council elections.

A week ago, around 800,000 people marched peacefully through the city’s streets, urging the government to respond to their five demands — which include an independent inquiry into the police, an amnesty for those arrested, and fully free elections.

But public anger remains as Beijing and Lam show no sign of giving further concessions despite the election success.

This weekend the relative calm was broken by clashes between black-clad pro-democracy protesters and Hong Kong police in some of the city’s shopping malls.

And earlier this week an international panel of experts hired to advise Hong Kong on the police response to protests announced they were quitting, saying the watchdog was not fit for purpose “in a society that values freedoms and rights.”

Topics: hong kong protests China

N. Ireland parties revive power-sharing talks after UK vote

Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
  • Brexit’s implications for Northern Ireland and the border with the Irish Republic, an EU member state, have been the most contentious part of the departure process
  • The Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels would see Northern Ireland diverge from mainland Britain and retain some EU rules
BELFAST: Northern Ireland’s squabbling parties met Monday in the hope of reviving their power-sharing regional government after three years, with the UK election having cleared the path to Brexit.

The politically and socially volatile province has been without an administration since January 2017.

The power-sharing executive between the pro-British, conservative Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and left-wing Irish republicans Sinn Fein crumbled in a breakdown of trust following a misspending scandal.

But the United Kingdom’s impending exit from the European Union has given the parties new impetus to find common ground.

Thursday’s general election returned a majority Conservative government, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU on January 31.

Brexit’s implications for Northern Ireland and the border with the Irish Republic, an EU member state, have been the most contentious part of the departure process.

The Brexit deal agreed between London and Brussels would see Northern Ireland diverge from mainland Britain and retain some EU rules, subject to four-yearly approval of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“The election has changed things very dramatically,” Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald told BBC radio.

The UK election in 2017 stripped then-prime minister Theresa May of her majority in the British parliament, forcing her into an alliance with the DUP.

The DUP kingmakers wielded an outsized influence in London during the intense Brexit negotiations.

But the party lost that role in Thursday’s election which Prime Minister Boris Johnson a thumping majority.

“I hope now that their attention can come back home and that we can together lift what needs to be lifted,” said McDonald.

“The fact that the British government is identifying the restoration of government in the North as a key priority, I hope they’re true to that.”

Some analysts agreed that Thursday’s election outcome could alter the power dynamic in the negotiations on forming a new executive at Stormont in Belfast.

“The new arithmetic at Westminster will give the DUP much greater incentive to reach a deal with Sinn Fein,” Queen’s University Belfast politics lecturer Jamie Pow told AFP.

“If it wants to remain relevant, it will need to show voters that it can deliver.”

Northern Ireland returns 18 MPs to the 650-member British parliament and the DUP fell back from 10 seats to eight on Thursday, losing their Westminster frontman Nigel Dodds, the party’s deputy leader.

Sinn Fein won seven seats but does not take them up as it does not recognize the British parliament’s jurisdiction over Northern Ireland.

But both main parties reduced their overall vote share as more moderate movements gained ground — an apparent response to frustrations over stalling Stormont talks.

The deadlock between the two main parties may begin to loosen as they grow wary of sustaining losses in a looming Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Britain’s Northern Ireland secretary has promised to call fresh regional elections if the executive is not restored by January 13.

Northern Ireland has been run by civil servants for three years, in the absence of an executive.

“I hope that change is in the air,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told BBC radio.

“I will come to the table in a way that allows us to bring forward a deal that is that is balanced, that is proportional, that represents the fact that there are divided communities in Northern Ireland and that all of those communities must have a place.”

Topics: Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party Sinn Fein Social Democratic and Labour Party

