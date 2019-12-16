You are here

Saudi motor show unveils 2020 models

MG Motor surprised all by unveiling its first-ever 100 percent electric vehicle for the Saudi market — the new MG ZS EV.
With more than a 100 cars on display, the Saudi International Motor Show (SIMS) 2019 wowed crowds of motoring enthusiasts and families, who were seeking to catch a glimpse of the 2020’s best and most glamorous car launches and motoring-themed entertainment.

Organized by Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions (ACE), the show ran until Dec. 12 at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events.

The 41st edition of the show brought automobiles from 14 of the world’s leading auto brands including MG, Hyundai, Ford, KIA, Cherry, GAC Motors, Suzuki, Haval, Toyota, Chevrolet, Changan, GMC, Great Wall and FAW.

The event kicked off with an exclusive VIP and media preview before it was opened to the public on Tuesday.

Many senior executives and managers from the auto manufacturers’ headquarters attended the opening day’s events and were proud to introduce their new models to the show’s visitors.

The show was inaugurated by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the Governor of Makkah, in the presence of Hadi Al-Harith, CEO of Al-Harithy Company for Exhibitions.

After the inauguration, Prince Saud and his VIP entourage toured the exhibition and explored the latest designs and models unveiled by the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Al-Harith said: “Besides the unveiling of various new models, SIMS’s unique themed zones offer professionals, businessmen, enthusiasts and consumers a relaxed and enjoyable experience, enabling them to find exactly what they are looking for. The outdoor areas are customarily transformed into a huge mart for commercial vehicles providing a singular platform for the Kingdom’s transport and logistics industry.”

MG Motor surprised all by unveiling its first-ever 100 percent electric vehicle for the Saudi market — the new MG ZS EV — during the show.

Hazm Jamjoom, COO of Taajeer Group, said: “The future of cars in the Kingdom is moving toward taking advantage of international technologies, especially in the field of electric vehicles production.”

The event also offered special features and action-packed activities including stunt driving, motorsport events, an off-road experience and retail areas.

The motor show provided an opportunity to choose their vehicles from a wide array of models on display, while simultaneously giving the car companies a new channel for sales.

The exhibition also witnessed the provision of affordable financing solutions offered by the National Commercial Bank, the diamond sponsor of the motor show, and Al-Yusr Finance Company. Malath Insurance Company and the General Gulf Cooperative Insurance Company provided advanced and affordable vehicle insurance services.

500 Startups and Misk Innovation recently hosted an invite-only Demo Day event at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Conference Center to mark the conclusion of the second edition of the Misk500 Accelerator program. A total of 18 companies had the opportunity to pitch their business concepts to more than 300 investors, government representatives, delegates and members of the media.

The Batch 2 companies came from across the MENA region including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt. They represented a variety of sectors including recruitment, retail and e-commerce, enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, food, fashion, professional services, construction, payments, education and beauty.

Osama Alraee, executive manager at Misk Innovation, said: “At Misk, we’re on a mission to empower young people across the world to activate their entrepreneurial ambitions and achieve real impact. The quality of the startups taking part is testament to the depth of talent and ambition in the MENA region, and the success of this Demo Day is a testament to our partnership with 500 Startups, part of our commitment to working with sector-leaders to empower young people.”

“We are delighted to host the Demo Day for Batch 2 in partnership with Misk Innovation. Our partnership has fostered a collaborative environment that will continue to spur innovations and investments that contribute to the robust and highly innovative MENA ecosystem,” said Sharif El-Badawi, managing partner at 500 Startups MENA. “Misk500 Accelerator is a key element of our strategy to back the region’s most talented founders, help them create successful companies at scale. We are impressed with the quality of the tech startups present in this batch that are helping to solve real-world challenges.”

As part of the program, the participating companies underwent extensive training by 500 Startups’ global team of experts, covering multiple topics including: Fundraising strategy, growth strategy, marketing strategy and ways to target and attract customers. They also received one-on-one mentoring with notable tech founders, pitch coaching, investment readiness training, investor introductions, and access to investment from 500 Falcons, which is dedicated to fostering the growth and development of diverse pre-seed and seed tech startups in the MENA region. 

The Batch 2 Demo Day built on the success of the Batch 1 Demo Day held in May. Also held at the KAFD Conference Center, 19 tech startup companies pitched to more than 300 investors, invited guests and representatives of both local and international media.

Applications are open for the Batch 3 of the Misk500 Accelerator until Dec. 14. Pre-seed and seed tech startups based in the MENA region are eligible to submit applications at: https://www.misk.500.co

