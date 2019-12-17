You are here

Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex

The first batch of offices is located on the lower side of the Qiddiya project. (Photo: Qiddiya)
Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

  • The complex will expand over an area of 21,000 square meters
  • They will include a backyard with outdoor seating, a shaded parking and a range of service facilities
RIYADH: The Qiddiya Development Co., the developmental branch of Qiddiya Investment Co., announced the readiness of the first part of its new offices ahead of schedule. 

The new offices complex, expanding over an area of 21,000 square meters, will hire approximately 150 employees working on the completion of the first phase of the Qiddiya project, scheduled for 2023.

It was developed by Dubox, an Amana company subsidiary. It will be the first batch of offices to be built on the Qiddiya project site, which is expected to become the capital of entertainment, sports and arts in Saudi Arabia.

The new offices complex, located near the visitors’ center at the Qiddiya project, will include a backyard with outdoor seating, a shaded parking and a range of service facilities. The offices’ interior design embodies a wonderful masterpiece designed by Saudi people and inspired by the cultural and creative spirit that characterizes the company’s main offices in the heart of Riyadh. 

Saudi artists Sarah Al-Juhani and Nou Ghamshi were chosen to supervise the design in a contemporary style.

The office was officially inaugurated during a ceremony held specifically for the occasion on Dec. 11, where 12 Qiddiya employees were honored for their efforts in establishing the complex. 

During the ceremony, Kareem Shamma, chief development officer of the entertainment, sports and cultural destination of the Qiddiya Investment Co., delivered a speech before employees went on a tour inside the offices.

Shamma said: “These offices are not only important because they reflect the cultural and creative spirit of Qiddiya, but also because they represent a distinct work environment in which all the elements are available to enable the employees accomplish their tasks in preparation for the launch of the first phase of the project. We are proud of our leadership in providing an ideal working environment and opening the new office ahead of time.”

The staff will gradually move from the company’s headquarters in Riyadh to the new complex at the project site to ensure a smooth transition.

The first batch of offices is located on the lower side of the Qiddiya project, and a second complex will be established on the upper side and is scheduled to be inaugurated in August 2020.

Topics: Qiddiya Vision 2030

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

  • Al-Othaimeen thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen says that the general secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity-building for manufacturers and national regulatory authorities, harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among OIC members states.

He expressed appreciation to the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia for hosting the first-ever meeting of heads of medicine regulatory authorities of OIC member states in Jakarta in 2018, encouraging members to support regulation for medicine and vaccine pricing, and combat substandard and falsified medicines.

Addressing the opening session of the seventh Islamic conference of health ministers in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC had developed a comprehensive health improvement plan, calling on member states to provide the resources to implement the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action.

He reviewed the progress made since the conference’s previous session in Riyadh in 2017, especially on non-communicable diseases such as cancer and communicable diseases such as polio.

Al-Othaimeen commended the OIC institutions concerned for their efforts in implementing the OIC health program. He also thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which have cooperated with the OIC in furthering its health agenda.

The OIC secretary-general briefed member states’ health ministers on the polio-eradication work of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication, stressing the need to enlarge the scope of its activity.

Keynote speakers during the opening session were the Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, chair of the previous session; UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, chair of the current session; Emirati Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi; and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Topics: OIC Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen drugs

