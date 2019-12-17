Qiddiya announces early readiness of new offices complex

RIYADH: The Qiddiya Development Co., the developmental branch of Qiddiya Investment Co., announced the readiness of the first part of its new offices ahead of schedule.

The new offices complex, expanding over an area of 21,000 square meters, will hire approximately 150 employees working on the completion of the first phase of the Qiddiya project, scheduled for 2023.

It was developed by Dubox, an Amana company subsidiary. It will be the first batch of offices to be built on the Qiddiya project site, which is expected to become the capital of entertainment, sports and arts in Saudi Arabia.

The new offices complex, located near the visitors’ center at the Qiddiya project, will include a backyard with outdoor seating, a shaded parking and a range of service facilities. The offices’ interior design embodies a wonderful masterpiece designed by Saudi people and inspired by the cultural and creative spirit that characterizes the company’s main offices in the heart of Riyadh.

Saudi artists Sarah Al-Juhani and Nou Ghamshi were chosen to supervise the design in a contemporary style.

The office was officially inaugurated during a ceremony held specifically for the occasion on Dec. 11, where 12 Qiddiya employees were honored for their efforts in establishing the complex.

During the ceremony, Kareem Shamma, chief development officer of the entertainment, sports and cultural destination of the Qiddiya Investment Co., delivered a speech before employees went on a tour inside the offices.

Shamma said: “These offices are not only important because they reflect the cultural and creative spirit of Qiddiya, but also because they represent a distinct work environment in which all the elements are available to enable the employees accomplish their tasks in preparation for the launch of the first phase of the project. We are proud of our leadership in providing an ideal working environment and opening the new office ahead of time.”

The staff will gradually move from the company’s headquarters in Riyadh to the new complex at the project site to ensure a smooth transition.

The first batch of offices is located on the lower side of the Qiddiya project, and a second complex will be established on the upper side and is scheduled to be inaugurated in August 2020.