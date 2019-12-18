You are here

  • Home
  • UN Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

UN Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

The 15-member council is aiming to extend approval for those operations this week. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpdfw

Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

UN Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

  • A resolution drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany proposes increasing the authorized border crossings to five
  • Russia has vetoed 13 council resolutions on Syria since a crackdown by Syrian President Bashar Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war
Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: For the past six years the United Nations and other aid groups have been crossing into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places authorized by the UN Security Council to deliver humanitarian assistance to millions of people.
The 15-member council is aiming to extend approval for those operations this week, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describes as essential.
Russia, however, wants to cut the number of border crossings in half.
A resolution drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany proposes increasing the authorized border crossings to five — by adding a third from Turkey — but Russia has put forward a rival text that would only approve current operations at two Turkish crossings.
When asked on Tuesday if Russia could veto the draft resolution by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described that text as “unacceptable and inviable.”
“If it so happens that our draft does not pass, this will mean that the mechanism that we have proposed to extend will not be extended,” he told reporters.
A resolution needs nine votes to pass and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain. Last year Russia and China abstained in the council vote to extend approval for the cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries.
Russia has vetoed 13 council resolutions on Syria since a crackdown by Syrian President Bashar Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war. Daesh militants then used the chaos to seize territory in Syria and Iraq.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Belgium, Kuwait and Germany and their seven elected counterparts on the Security Council expressed support for their draft resolution.
“The consequences of a non-renewal of the mechanism would be disastrous,” the 10 Security Council members, who are each serving two year terms, said. “This is a mechanism that enables life-saving assistance to reach 4 million people in Syria.”
In a Dec. 16 report to the Council, Guterres urged members to extend authorization of the cross-border aid deliveries.
“This aid has staved off an even larger humanitarian crisis inside Syria,” Guterres wrote.
“While I welcome ongoing efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance delivered from inside the Syrian Arab Republic, I reiterate that the United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided,” he said.

Topics: UN Security Council United Nations UN Syria

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med
Middle-East
Russia to invest $500m in Syrian port, build grain hub -Interfax

House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

Updated 18 December 2019

House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment

Updated 18 December 2019
WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him with abusing his office and obstructing Congress that would make him the third US president to be impeached.
The vote in the Democratic-controlled House is expected to fall almost entirely along party lines, underscoring the deep divide in Congress over Trump’s conduct — and the larger political schism within the nation itself.
Trump would become only the third American president to be impeached, an extraordinary check on presidential power spelled out in the US Constitution for executives who commit “high crimes and misdemeanors.” No president has ever been removed from office under its terms.
The vote, expected in the afternoon or early evening, would result in a trial next month in the US Senate in which House members would act as prosecutors. That chamber is controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, who have shown little interest in removing him from office.
House Democrats accuse Trump of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a former US vice president and leading Democratic contender in the 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter.
Republicans signaled as soon as the day began that they intend to do everything possible to stall the proceedings. Representative Andy Biggs, a Republican member of the Judiciary Committee, called for the House to adjourn immediately after the morning prayer and pledge of allegiance, leading to a vote on the House floor.
Trump has called the impeachment process “a total sham,” and on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a lengthy letter in which he accused her of engaging in a “perversion of justice.”
The president has denounced the probe as an “attempted coup” and has argued Democrats are trying to undo the results of the 2016 election in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing,” Trump tweeted early on Wednesday morning. “Say a prayer!“
With Trump seeking a second term next year, impeachment has cleaved the public, with most Democratic voters supporting it and most Republicans opposed.
What remains unclear is whether the months-long partisan drama will have any effect on the 2020 election beyond giving Trump reasons to boast of having beaten back Democratic efforts to remove him.
Republicans contend that a “yea” vote on impeachment could cost some moderate House Democrats their seats in next year’s congressional elections. Still, several Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in 2016 have said in recent days they will vote to impeach him.
On the eve of the vote, Pelosi sent a letter on Tuesday to all 232 Democratic members of the House, urging them to abide by the Constitution’s standards.
“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress as he demanded that he is above accountability, above the Constitution and above the American people,” she wrote.
Fearful of the political blowback, Democrats were long resistant to an impeachment inquiry, even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined potential episodes of Trump obstructing justice in his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
But after a whistleblower brought to light a July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, House Democrats moved swiftly to take testimony from current and former administration officials.
Democrats accuse Trump of freezing nearly $400 million in US security aid to Ukraine and offering a possible White House meeting to Zelenskiy to get him to publicly announce investigations of Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
The first article of impeachment details the Democrats’ account of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. The second article accuses Trump of obstruction of Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with lawful House subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.
The Senate has yet to set its procedures for a trial on the charges, which would be overseen by US Chief Justice John Roberts.
The chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has rejected Democratic proposals to call further administration officials to testify and has said there is “no chance” Trump will be removed from office.
On Tuesday, McConnell said on the Senate floor that it would be senators’ role to act as a “judge and jury” in the trial, but he later told reporters that he would not be “an impartial juror.”
“This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it,” he said. “Impeachment is a political decision.”
Removing Trump from office would require a two-thirds majority of those present and voting in the 100-member chamber, meaning Democrats would have to persuade at least 20 Republicans to join with them to end Trump’s presidency.

Latest updates

8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for Daesh in Syria
House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets South Korea’s foreign minister
Spanish football chief praises new Super Cup format in Saudi Arabia
Lebanon's Hariri says not candidate for own succession, security increased at protest sites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.